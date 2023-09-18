And with that, Criterion’s year closes out. They’ve ended 2023 with a small set of additions, on the 4K front rescuing Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s Pinocchio from the always-more-fragile-than-you-think streaming clutches of Netflix. (The packaging is some of Criterion’s most elaborate in a while, in and of itself making a strong argument for the physical-media collectors among us.) Meanwhile, The Red Balloon––arguably the greatest children’s film ever made––is getting the box set treatment with four additional films by Albert Lamorisse, and Allen Baron’s New York noir Blast of Silence comes to Blu-ray. That black-and-white’s surely looking fantastic in hi-def.

Find artwork below and more details at Criterion: