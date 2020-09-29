The Criterion Channel’s stellar offerings are continuing next month with a selection of new releases, retrospective, series, and more. Leading the pack is, of course, a horror lineup perfectly timed for Halloween, featuring ’70s classics and underseen gems, including Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer (pictured above), Tobe Hopper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, early films by David Cronenberg, Wes Craven, and Brian De Palma, Bill Gunn’s Ganja & Hess, and more.

Also of note is a New Korean Cinema retrospective, featuring a new introduction by critic Grady Hendrix and a conversation between directors Bong Joon Ho and Park Chan-wook, whose Barking Dogs Never Bite, The Host, Mother, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Lady Vengeance are part of the lineup, as well as Lee Myung-se’s Nowhere to Hide, and more titles to be announced. Bong’s short Influenza will also arrive, paired with Michael Haneke’s Caché.

Also among the lineup is Pedro Costa’s Vitalina Varela, as well as five prior films from the director, plus retrospectives dedicated to Barbara Kopple, Joan Crawford, Jenni Olson, Marlon Riggs (and his inspirations), João Pedro Rodrigues, Catherine Breillat, and more.

Check out the lineup below and explore The Criterion Channel here.

100 Boyfriends Mixtape , Brontez Purnell, 2016

, Brontez Purnell, 2016 575 Castro St. , Jenni Olson, 2008

, Jenni Olson, 2008 The 7th Voyage of Sinbad , Nathan Juran, 1958

, Nathan Juran, 1958 Above Suspicion , Richard Thorpe, 1943

, Richard Thorpe, 1943 Abuse of Weakness , Catherine Breillat, 2013 **

, Catherine Breillat, 2013 ** Affirmations , Marlon Riggs, 1990

, Marlon Riggs, 1990 American Dream , Barbara Kopple, Cathy Caplan, Thomas Haneke, Lawrence Silk, 1990

, Barbara Kopple, Cathy Caplan, Thomas Haneke, Lawrence Silk, 1990 Anthem , Marlon Riggs, 1991

, Marlon Riggs, 1991 Autumn Leaves , Robert Aldrich, 1956

, Robert Aldrich, 1956 Barking Dogs Never Bite , Bong Joon Ho, 2000 **

, Bong Joon Ho, 2000 ** The Best Man , Franklin J. Schaffner, 1964

, Franklin J. Schaffner, 1964 Beware! The Blob , Larry Hagman, 1972

, Larry Hagman, 1972 Black Christmas , Bob Clark, 1974

, Bob Clark, 1974 Black Is … Black Ain’t , Marlon Riggs, 1994

, Marlon Riggs, 1994 Blue Diary , Jenni Olson, 1998

, Jenni Olson, 1998 Bluebeard , Catherine Breillat, 2009 **

, Catherine Breillat, 2009 ** Buck Privates , Arthur Lubin, 1941

, Arthur Lubin, 1941 Caché , Michael Haneke, 2005

, Michael Haneke, 2005 Casa de lava , Pedro Costa, 1994

, Pedro Costa, 1994 Cat People , Jacques Tourneur, 1942

, Jacques Tourneur, 1942 Christine , Antonio Campos, 2016

, Antonio Campos, 2016 Color Adjustment , Marlon Riggs, 1992

, Marlon Riggs, 1992 Coma , Michael Crichton, 1978

, Michael Crichton, 1978 The Crazies , George A. Romero, 1973

, George A. Romero, 1973 Crying Fist , Ryoo Seung-wan, 2005

, Ryoo Seung-wan, 2005 The Damned Don’t Cry , Vincent Sherman, 1950

, Vincent Sherman, 1950 Dancing Lady , Robert Z. Leonard, 1933

, Robert Z. Leonard, 1933 Date With Dizzy , John Hubley, 1958

, John Hubley, 1958 Daughters of Darkness , Harry Kümel, 1971

, Harry Kümel, 1971 Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father , Kurt Kuenne, 2008

, Kurt Kuenne, 2008 Death Line , Gary Sherman, 1972

, Gary Sherman, 1972 Deathdream , Bob Clark, 1974

, Bob Clark, 1974 The Devil’s Backbone , Guillermo del Toro, 2001 **

, Guillermo del Toro, 2001 ** Dirty , Matthew Puccini, 2020

, Matthew Puccini, 2020 Don’t Look Now , Nicolas Roeg, 1973

, Nicolas Roeg, 1973 Dracula A.D. 1972 , Alan Gibson, 1972

, Alan Gibson, 1972 The Driller Killer , Abel Ferrara, 1979

, Abel Ferrara, 1979 A Drop of Sun Under the Earth , Shikeith, 2017

, Shikeith, 2017 Election , Alexander Payne, 1999

, Alexander Payne, 1999 Ethnic Notions , Marlon Riggs, 1986

, Marlon Riggs, 1986 Everybody Rides the Carousel , John Hubley, 1976

, John Hubley, 1976 O Fantasma , João Pedro Rodrigues, 2000

, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2000 The Foul King , Kim Jee-woon, 2000

, Kim Jee-woon, 2000 Grand Hotel , Edmund Goulding, 1932

, Edmund Goulding, 1932 Harriet Craig , Vincent Sherman, 1950

, Vincent Sherman, 1950 The Hills Have Eyes , Wes Craven, 1977

, Wes Craven, 1977 The Hole , John Hubley, 1962

, John Hubley, 1962 The Host , Bong Joon Ho, 2006 **

, Bong Joon Ho, 2006 ** Humanoids from the Deep , Barbara Peeters, Jimmy T. Murakami, 1980

, Barbara Peeters, Jimmy T. Murakami, 1980 Humoresque , Jean Negulesco, 1946

, Jean Negulesco, 1946 I Shall Not Be Removed: The Life of Marlon Riggs , Karen Everett, 1996

, Karen Everett, 1996 The Illusionist , Sylvain Chomet, 2010 **

, Sylvain Chomet, 2010 ** Images , Robert Altman, 1972

, Robert Altman, 1972 In nomine Patris , Jenni Olson, 2019

, Jenni Olson, 2019 Influenza , Bong Joon Ho, 2004

, Bong Joon Ho, 2004 Invasion of the Body Snatchers , Philip Kaufman, 1978

, Philip Kaufman, 1978 It’s Alive , Larry Cohen, 1974

, Larry Cohen, 1974 The Joy of Life , Jenni Olson, 2005

, Jenni Olson, 2005 Kirikou and the Sorceress , Michel Ocelot, 1998

, Michel Ocelot, 1998 The Labyrinth 1.0 , Tiona Nekkia McClodden, 2017

, Tiona Nekkia McClodden, 2017 Lady Vengeance , Park Chan-wook, 2005

, Park Chan-wook, 2005 The Last of Mrs. Cheyney , Richard Boleslawski, Dorothy Arzner, George Fitzmaurice, 1937

, Richard Boleslawski, Dorothy Arzner, George Fitzmaurice, 1937 The Last Party , Mark Benjamin, Marc Levin, 1993

, Mark Benjamin, Marc Levin, 1993 Let’s Scare Jessica to Death , John D. Hancock, 1971

, John D. Hancock, 1971 Long Train Running: A History of the Oakland Blues , Marlon Riggs, Peter Webster, 1981

, Marlon Riggs, Peter Webster, 1981 Love on the Run , W.S. Van Dyke, 1936

, W.S. Van Dyke, 1936 Mannequin , Frank Borzage, 1937

, Frank Borzage, 1937 Mildred Pierce , Michael Curtiz, 1945

, Michael Curtiz, 1945 Moonbird , John Hubley, 1959

, John Hubley, 1959 Mother , Bong Joon Ho, 2009 **

, Bong Joon Ho, 2009 ** The Nightcomers , Michael Winner, 1971

, Michael Winner, 1971 Non, je ne regrette rien (No Regret) , Marlon Riggs, 1993

, Marlon Riggs, 1993 Nosferatu , F.W. Murnau, 1922

, F.W. Murnau, 1922 Nosferatu the Vampyre , Werner Herzog, 1979

, Werner Herzog, 1979 Nowhere to Hide , Lee Myung-se, 1999

, Lee Myung-se, 1999 Of Stars and Men , John Hubley, 1961

, John Hubley, 1961 The Ornithologist , João Pedro Rodrigues, 2016 **

, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2016 ** Our Dancing Daughters , Harry Beaumont, 1928

, Harry Beaumont, 1928 Our Modern Maidens , Jack Conway, 1929

, Jack Conway, 1929 Peeping Tom , Michael Powell, 1960

, Michael Powell, 1960 Possessed , Clarence Brown, 1931

, Clarence Brown, 1931 Possessed , Curtis Bernhardt, 1947

, Curtis Bernhardt, 1947 The Public Enemy , William A. Wellman, 1931

, William A. Wellman, 1931 Queen Bee , Ranald MacDougall, 1955

, Ranald MacDougall, 1955 Rabid , David Cronenberg, 1977

, David Cronenberg, 1977 Romance , Catherine Breillat, 1999

, Catherine Breillat, 1999 The Royal Road , Jenni Olson, 2015

, Jenni Olson, 2015 Sadie McKee , Clarence Brown, 1934

, Clarence Brown, 1934 Season of the Witch , George A. Romero, 1972

, George A. Romero, 1972 Shampoo , Hal Ashby, 1975

, Hal Ashby, 1975 Shivers , David Cronenberg, 1975

, David Cronenberg, 1975 Sleeping Beauty , Catherine Breillat, 2010 **

, Catherine Breillat, 2010 ** Slumber Party Massacre , Amy Holden Jones, 1982

, Amy Holden Jones, 1982 The Smiling Lieutenant , Ernst Lubitsch, 1931

, Ernst Lubitsch, 1931 Strait-Jacket , William Castle, 1964

, William Castle, 1964 Strange Cargo , Frank Borzage, 1940

, Frank Borzage, 1940 The Student Nurses , Stephanie Rothman, 1970

, Stephanie Rothman, 1970 Suburbia , Penelope Spheeris, 1983

, Penelope Spheeris, 1983 Sudden Fear , David Miller, 1952

, David Miller, 1952 Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance , Park Chan-wook, 2002

, Park Chan-wook, 2002 A Tale of Two Sisters , Kim Jee-woon, 2003

, Kim Jee-woon, 2003 Tender Game , John Hubley, 1958

, John Hubley, 1958 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre , Tobe Hooper, 1974

, Tobe Hooper, 1974 Theater of Blood , Douglas Hickox, 1973

, Douglas Hickox, 1973 To Die Like a Man , João Pedro Rodrigues, 2009 **

, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2009 ** Tongues Untied, Marlon Riggs, 1989

Untied, Marlon Riggs, 1989 Trog , Freddie Francis, 1970

, Freddie Francis, 1970 Trouble in Paradise , Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932 Two Drifters , João Pedro Rodrigues, 2005**

, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2005** The Unknown , Tod Browning, 1927

, Tod Browning, 1927 The Vampire Lovers , Roy Ward Baker, 1970

, Roy Ward Baker, 1970 The Velvet Vampire , Stephanie Rothman, 1971

, Stephanie Rothman, 1971 Videodrome , David Cronenberg, 1983

, David Cronenberg, 1983 Vitalina Varela , Pedro Costa, 2019

, Pedro Costa, 2019 Walk For Me , Elegance Bratton, 2016

, Elegance Bratton, 2016 We Need to Talk About Kevin , Lynne Ramsay, 2011 **

, Lynne Ramsay, 2011 ** What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? , Robert Aldrich, 1962

, Robert Aldrich, 1962 The Wicker Man , Robin Hardy, 1973

, Robin Hardy, 1973 The Witch Who Came from the Sea , Matt Cimber, 1976

, Matt Cimber, 1976 A Woman’s Face , George Cukor, 1941

, George Cukor, 1941 The Women , George Cukor, 1939

, George Cukor, 1939 The Yearling, Clarence Brown, 1946

** Available in the U.S. only