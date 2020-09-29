The Criterion Channel’s stellar offerings are continuing next month with a selection of new releases, retrospective, series, and more. Leading the pack is, of course, a horror lineup perfectly timed for Halloween, featuring ’70s classics and underseen gems, including Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer (pictured above), Tobe Hopper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, early films by David Cronenberg, Wes Craven, and Brian De Palma, Bill Gunn’s Ganja & Hess, and more.
Also of note is a New Korean Cinema retrospective, featuring a new introduction by critic Grady Hendrix and a conversation between directors Bong Joon Ho and Park Chan-wook, whose Barking Dogs Never Bite, The Host, Mother, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Lady Vengeance are part of the lineup, as well as Lee Myung-se’s Nowhere to Hide, and more titles to be announced. Bong’s short Influenza will also arrive, paired with Michael Haneke’s Caché.
Also among the lineup is Pedro Costa’s Vitalina Varela, as well as five prior films from the director, plus retrospectives dedicated to Barbara Kopple, Joan Crawford, Jenni Olson, Marlon Riggs (and his inspirations), João Pedro Rodrigues, Catherine Breillat, and more.
Check out the lineup below and explore The Criterion Channel here.
- 100 Boyfriends Mixtape, Brontez Purnell, 2016
- 575 Castro St., Jenni Olson, 2008
- The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, Nathan Juran, 1958
- Above Suspicion, Richard Thorpe, 1943
- Abuse of Weakness, Catherine Breillat, 2013 **
- Affirmations, Marlon Riggs, 1990
- American Dream, Barbara Kopple, Cathy Caplan, Thomas Haneke, Lawrence Silk, 1990
- Anthem, Marlon Riggs, 1991
- Autumn Leaves, Robert Aldrich, 1956
- Barking Dogs Never Bite, Bong Joon Ho, 2000 **
- The Best Man, Franklin J. Schaffner, 1964
- Beware! The Blob, Larry Hagman, 1972
- Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974
- Black Is … Black Ain’t, Marlon Riggs, 1994
- Blue Diary, Jenni Olson, 1998
- Bluebeard, Catherine Breillat, 2009 **
- Buck Privates, Arthur Lubin, 1941
- Caché, Michael Haneke, 2005
- Casa de lava, Pedro Costa, 1994
- Cat People, Jacques Tourneur, 1942
- Christine, Antonio Campos, 2016
- Color Adjustment, Marlon Riggs, 1992
- Coma, Michael Crichton, 1978
- The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973
- Crying Fist, Ryoo Seung-wan, 2005
- The Damned Don’t Cry, Vincent Sherman, 1950
- Dancing Lady, Robert Z. Leonard, 1933
- Date With Dizzy, John Hubley, 1958
- Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971
- Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father, Kurt Kuenne, 2008
- Death Line, Gary Sherman, 1972
- Deathdream, Bob Clark, 1974
- The Devil’s Backbone, Guillermo del Toro, 2001 **
- Dirty, Matthew Puccini, 2020
- Don’t Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973
- Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972
- The Driller Killer, Abel Ferrara, 1979
- A Drop of Sun Under the Earth, Shikeith, 2017
- Election, Alexander Payne, 1999
- Ethnic Notions, Marlon Riggs, 1986
- Everybody Rides the Carousel, John Hubley, 1976
- O Fantasma, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2000
- The Foul King, Kim Jee-woon, 2000
- Grand Hotel, Edmund Goulding, 1932
- Harriet Craig, Vincent Sherman, 1950
- The Hills Have Eyes, Wes Craven, 1977
- The Hole, John Hubley, 1962
- The Host, Bong Joon Ho, 2006 **
- Humanoids from the Deep, Barbara Peeters, Jimmy T. Murakami, 1980
- Humoresque, Jean Negulesco, 1946
- I Shall Not Be Removed: The Life of Marlon Riggs, Karen Everett, 1996
- The Illusionist, Sylvain Chomet, 2010 **
- Images, Robert Altman, 1972
- In nomine Patris, Jenni Olson, 2019
- Influenza, Bong Joon Ho, 2004
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Philip Kaufman, 1978
- It’s Alive, Larry Cohen, 1974
- The Joy of Life, Jenni Olson, 2005
- Kirikou and the Sorceress, Michel Ocelot, 1998
- The Labyrinth 1.0, Tiona Nekkia McClodden, 2017
- Lady Vengeance, Park Chan-wook, 2005
- The Last of Mrs. Cheyney, Richard Boleslawski, Dorothy Arzner, George Fitzmaurice, 1937
- The Last Party, Mark Benjamin, Marc Levin, 1993
- Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971
- Long Train Running: A History of the Oakland Blues, Marlon Riggs, Peter Webster, 1981
- Love on the Run, W.S. Van Dyke, 1936
- Mannequin, Frank Borzage, 1937
- Mildred Pierce, Michael Curtiz, 1945
- Moonbird, John Hubley, 1959
- Mother, Bong Joon Ho, 2009 **
- The Nightcomers, Michael Winner, 1971
- Non, je ne regrette rien (No Regret), Marlon Riggs, 1993
- Nosferatu, F.W. Murnau, 1922
- Nosferatu the Vampyre, Werner Herzog, 1979
- Nowhere to Hide, Lee Myung-se, 1999
- Of Stars and Men, John Hubley, 1961
- The Ornithologist, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2016 **
- Our Dancing Daughters, Harry Beaumont, 1928
- Our Modern Maidens, Jack Conway, 1929
- Peeping Tom, Michael Powell, 1960
- Possessed, Clarence Brown, 1931
- Possessed, Curtis Bernhardt, 1947
- The Public Enemy, William A. Wellman, 1931
- Queen Bee, Ranald MacDougall, 1955
- Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977
- Romance, Catherine Breillat, 1999
- The Royal Road, Jenni Olson, 2015
- Sadie McKee, Clarence Brown, 1934
- Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972
- Shampoo, Hal Ashby, 1975
- Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975
- Sleeping Beauty, Catherine Breillat, 2010 **
- Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982
- The Smiling Lieutenant, Ernst Lubitsch, 1931
- Strait-Jacket, William Castle, 1964
- Strange Cargo, Frank Borzage, 1940
- The Student Nurses, Stephanie Rothman, 1970
- Suburbia, Penelope Spheeris, 1983
- Sudden Fear, David Miller, 1952
- Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Park Chan-wook, 2002
- A Tale of Two Sisters, Kim Jee-woon, 2003
- Tender Game, John Hubley, 1958
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, 1974
- Theater of Blood, Douglas Hickox, 1973
- To Die Like a Man, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2009 **
- Tongues Untied, Marlon Riggs, 1989
- Trog, Freddie Francis, 1970
- Trouble in Paradise, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932
- Two Drifters, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2005**
- The Unknown, Tod Browning, 1927
- The Vampire Lovers, Roy Ward Baker, 1970
- The Velvet Vampire, Stephanie Rothman, 1971
- Videodrome, David Cronenberg, 1983
- Vitalina Varela, Pedro Costa, 2019
- Walk For Me, Elegance Bratton, 2016
- We Need to Talk About Kevin, Lynne Ramsay, 2011 **
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Robert Aldrich, 1962
- The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973
- The Witch Who Came from the Sea, Matt Cimber, 1976
- A Woman’s Face, George Cukor, 1941
- The Women, George Cukor, 1939
- The Yearling, Clarence Brown, 1946
** Available in the U.S. only