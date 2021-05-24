The Criterion Channel has unveiled their lineup for next month and it’s another strong slate, featuring retrospectives of Carole Lombard, John Waters, Robert Downey Sr., Luis García Berlanga, Jane Russell, and Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman. Also in the lineup is new additions to their Queersighted series, notably Todd Haynes’ early film Poison (Safe is also premiering in a separate presentation), William Friedkin’s Cruising, and Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Teorama.

The new restorations of Manoel de Oliveira’s stunning Francisca and Francesco Rosi’s Christ Stopped at Eboli will join the channel, alongside Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor, Bong Joon Ho’s early short film Incoherence, and Luc Dardenne & Jean-Pierre Dardenne’s Rosetta.

See the lineup below and explore more on criterionchannel.com.

#Blackmendream, Shikeith, 2014

12 Angry Men, Sidney Lumet, 1957

About Tap, George T. Nierenberg, 1985

The AIDS Show, Peter Adair and Rob Epstein, 1986

The Assignation, Curtis Harrington, 1953

Aya of Yop City, Marguerite Abouet and Clément Oubrerie, 2013**

Bells Are Ringing, Vincente Minnelli, 1960

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Russ Meyer, 1970

The Blood of a Poet, Jean Cocteau, 1930

BPM (Beats Per Minute), Robin Campillo, 2017

A Cat in Paris, Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli, 2010**

The Celluloid Closet, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, 1995

Christ Stopped at Eboli, Francesco Rosi, 1979

Clash By Night, Fritz Lang, 1952

The Class, Laurent Cantet, 2008**

Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, 1989

Cruising, William Friedkin, 1980

Daddy and the Muscle Academy, Ilppo Pohjola, 1991

Dos monjes, Juan Bustillo Oro, 1934

Downpour, Bahram Beyzai, 1972

The Fall of the House of Usher, Curtis Harrington, 1942

Female Trouble, John Waters, 1974

The Four Elements, Curtis Harrington, 1966

Fragment of Seeking, Curtis Harrington, 1947

Francisca, Manoel de Oliveira, 1981

Freak Orlando, Ulrike Ottinger, 1981

Full of Life, Richard Quine, 1956

Funeral Parade of Roses, Toshio Matsumoto, 1969

Greaser’s Palace, Robert Downey Sr., 1972

Gypsy 83, Todd Stephens, 2001

Hands Across the Table, Mitchell Leisen, 1935

Heidi, Allan Dwan, 1937

His Kind of Woman, John Farrow, 1951

Howl, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman, 2010

In Name Only, John Cromwell, 1939

Incoherence, Bong Joon-ho, 1994

It Should Happen to You, George Cukor, 1954

Macao, Josef von Sternberg, 1952

Mädchen in Uniform, Leontine Sagan and Carl Froelich, 1931

The Mark of Zorro, Rouben Mamoulian, 1940

The Marrying Kind, George Cukor, 1952

Men in War, Anthony Mann, 1957

The Middleman, Shira Geffen and Etgar Keret, 2020

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Alfred Hitchcock, 1941

My Man Godfrey, Gregory La Cava, 1936

No Man of Her Own, Mitchell Leisen, 1950

No Maps on My Taps, George T. Nierenberg, 1979

Nothing Sacred, William A. Wellman, 1937

O Fantasma, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2000

Olivia, Jacqueline Audry, 1951

On the Edge, Curtis Harrington, 1949

The Ox-Bow Incident, William A. Wellman, 1943

Paragraph 175, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, 2000

Personal Best, Robert Towne, 1982

Phffft, Mark Robson, 1954

Picnic, Curtis Harrington, 1949

Pink Flamingos, John Waters, 1972

Poison, Todd Haynes, 1991

The Queen, Frank Simon, 1968

The Revolt of Mamie Stover, Raoul Walsh, 1956

Rosetta, Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, 1999

Safe, Todd Haynes, 1995

Say Amen, Somebody, George T. Nierenberg, 1982

Scanners, David Cronenberg, 1981

The Solid Gold Cadillac, Richard Quine, 1956

Spoor, Agnieszka Holland, 2017

Sylvia Scarlett, George Cukor, 1935

Tales of the Night, Michel Ocelot, 2011**

Testament of Orpheus, Jean Cocteau, 1959

Tom of Finland, Dome Karukoski, 2017

Topsy-Turvy, Mike Leigh, 1999

True Confession, Wesley Ruggles, 1937

Usher, Curtis Harrington, 2000

Vigil in the Night, George Stevens, 1940

Virtue, Edward Buzzell, 1932

Western, Valeska Grisebach, 2017

We Will Always Be Here, Monique Walton, 2013

Where Are We? Our Trip Through America, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, 1992

Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives, Mariposa Film Group, 1977

The Wormwood Star, Curtis Harrington, 1956

**Available in the U.S. only