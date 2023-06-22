I honestly never expected Steven Spielberg in a Criterion Channel series––certainly not one that pairs him with Kogonada, anime, and Johnny Mnemonic––but so’s the power of artificial intelligence. Perhaps his greatest film (at this point I don’t need to tell you the title) plays with After Yang, Ghost in the Shell, and pre-Matrix Keanu in July’s aptly titled “AI” boasting also Spike Jonze’s Her, Carpenter’s Dark Star, and Computer Chess. Much more analog is a British Noir collection obviously carrying the likes of Odd Man Out, Night and the City, and The Small Back Room, further filled by Joseph Losey’s Time Without Pity and Basil Dearden’s It Always Rains on Sunday. (No two ways about it: these movies have great titles.) An Elvis retrospective brings six features, and the consensus best (Don Siegel’s Flaming Star) comes September 1.

While Isabella Rossellini participates in an Adventures in Moviegoing lineup, many of her father’s films are getting a unique program. (Friendly tip: prioritize L’amore and India: Matri Bhumi.) Godland, Will-o’-the-Wisp, the Scorsese-presented Eight Deadly Shots, and two films by Masashi Yamamoto make streaming debuts. There’s only one Criterion Edition, but it’s six Once Upon a Time In China films with many features. Kubrick (circa the 1950s), Susan Seidelman, and Stanley Kwan are subject of retrospectives. Mean Streets and Showgirls crop up. Just a crazy month.

Back By Popular Demand

The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich, 1971

California Split, Robert Altman, 1974

Cutter’s Way, Ivan Passer, 1981

Thief, Michael Mann, 1981

Something Wild, Jonathan Demme, 1986

Ghost World, Terry Zwigoff, 2001

Premiering In July

2046, Wong Kar Wai, 2004

38, Micaela Durand and Daniel Chew, 2021

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Steven Spielberg, 2001

After Yang, Kogonada, 2021*

All Is Full of Love (Björk music video),Chris Cunningham, 1999

The Barefoot Contessa, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1954

Blue Hawaii, Norman Taurog, 1961

Breathless, Jim McBride, 1983

California Split, Robert Altman, 1974

Civic, Dwayne LeBlanc, 2022

Colossus: The Forbin Project, Joseph Sargent, 1970

Cutter’s Way, Ivan Passer, 1981

Dad’s Dead, Chris Shepherd, 2002

Dangerous Game, Abel Ferrara, 1993

Demon Seed, Donald Cammell, 1977

The Diabolic Tenant, Georges Méliès, 1906

Eight Deadly Shots, Mikko Niskanen, 1972

Ennui ennui, Gabriel Abrantes, 2013

Fear and Desire, 1953

First, Micaela Durand and Daniel Chew, 2017

Funeral, Leah Shore, 2018

Ghost in the Shell, Mamoru Oshii, 1995

Ghost World, Terry Zwigoff, 2001

Hallway, Leah Shore, 2015

Hell Drivers, Cy Endfield, 1957

Her, Spike Jonze, 2013

I Love You So Much, Leah Shore, 2014

The Impossible Voyage, Georges Méliès, 1904

The Infernal Cauldron, Georges Méliès, 1903

The Inventor Crazybrains and His Wonderful Airship, Georges Méliès, 1905

It Always Rains on Sunday, Robert Hamer, 1947

Jailhouse Rock, Richard Thorpe, 1957

Joan of Arc, Georges Méliès, 1900

Johnny Mnemonic, Robert Longo, 1995*

Killer’s Kiss, Stanley Kubrick, 1955

The Killing, Stanley Kubrick, 1956

King Creole, Michael Curtiz, 1958

The Kingdom of the Fairies, Georges Méliès, 1903

The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich, 1971

Launch, Leah Shore, 2021

Life After BOB: The Chalice Study, Ian Cheng, 2021

Love Me Tender, Robert D. Webb, 1956

Love unto Waste, Stanley Kwan, 1986

Madeline’s Madeline, Josephine Decker, 2018*

Making Mr. Right, Susan Seidelman, 1987

Mean Streets, Martin Scorsese, 1973

Miracles, Jackie Chan, 1989

Mother of George, Andrew Dosunmu, 2013

Negative Two, Micaela Durand and Daniel Chew, 2019

Night and the City, Jules Dassin, 1950

Once Upon a Time in China, Tsui Hark, 1991

Once Upon a Time in China and America, Sammo Hung, 1997

Once Upon a Time in China II, Tsui Hark, 1992

Once Upon a Time in China III, Tsui Hark, 1993

Once Upon a Time in China IV, Yuen Bun, 1993

Once Upon a Time in China V, Tsui Hark, 1994

Os humores artificiais, Gabriel Abrantes, 2016

The Merry Frolics of Satan, Georges Méliès, 1906

Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick, 1957

The Pillar of Fire, Georges Méliès, 1899

Pool of London, Basil Dearden, 1951

Puss, Leah Shore, 2021

Rip’s Dream, Georges Méliès, 1905

Robinson Crusoe, Georges Méliès, 1903

Robinson’s Garden, Masashi Yamamoto, 1987

She-Devil, Susan Seidelman, 1989

Showgirls, Paul Verhoeven, 1995

Something Wild, Jonathan Demme, 1986

Summer 1993, Carla Simon, 2017

Teknolust, Lynn Hershman Leeson, 2002

Thief, Michael Mann, 1981

A Trip to the Moon, Georges Méliès, 190

Viva Las Vegas, George Sidney, 1964

What’s Up Connection, Masashi Yamamoto, 1990

Whimsical Illusions, Georges Méliès, 1910

Wild in the Country, Philip Dunne, 1961

Will-o’-the-Wisp, João Pedro Rodrigues, 2022

The Witch, Georges Méliès, 1906

Yield to the Night, J. Lee Thompson, 1956

Zardoz, John Boorman, 1974

*Available in the U.S. only