The July lineup at The Criterion Channel has been revealed, most notably featuring the new Wong Kar Wai restorations from the recent box set release, including As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, 2046, and his shorts Hua yang de nian hua and The Hand.

Also among the lineup is a series on neo-noir with Body Double, Manhunter, Thief, The Last Seduction, Cutter’s Way, Brick, Night Moves, The Long Goodbye, Chinatown, and more. The channel will also feature a spotlight on art-house animation with work by Marcell Jankovics, Satoshi Kon, Ari Folman, Don Hertzfeldt, Karel Zeman, and more.

With Jodie Mack’s delightful The Grand Bizarre, the landmark doc Hoop Dreams, Orson Welles’ take on Othello, the recent Oscar entries Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time and You Will Die at Twenty, and much more, check out the full list below.

2046, Wong Kar Wai, 2004

Across 110th Street, Barry Shear, 1972

Alice, Jan Švankmajer, 1988

Alois Nebel, Tomáš Luňák, 2011

American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999

Anatomy of a Murder, Otto Preminger, 1959

Andrei Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer, Andrei Tarkovsky, 2019

As Tears Go By, Wong Kar​ Wai, 1988

Being There, Hal Ashby, 1979

Belladonna of Sadness, Eiichi Yamamoto, 1973

The Bedroom Window, Curtis Hanson, 1987

Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint, Halina Dyrschka, 2019

The Big Sleep, Michael Winner, 1978

A Bigger Splash, Jack Hazan, 1973

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, John Badham, 1976**

Black Fury, Michael Curtiz, 1935

The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975, Göran Olsson, 2011

Blow Out, Brian De Palma, 1981

Body Double, Brian De Palma, 1984

Body Heat, Lawrence Kasdan, 1981

Bombay, Mani Ratnam, 1995

Born Yesterday, George Cukor, 1950

Brick, Rian Johnson, 2005**

Chico & Rita, Tono Errando, Fernando Trueba, and Javier Mariscal, 2010**

Chinatown, Roman Polanski, 1974**

Clockwatchers, Jill Sprecher, 1997

Commandos Strike at Dawn, John Farrow, 1942

Consuming Spirits, Chris Sullivan, 2012

Cotton Comes to Harlem, Ossie Davis, 1970

Cutter’s Way, Ivan Passer, 1981

Days of Being Wild, Wong Kar​ Wai, 1990

A Day on the Grand Canal with the Emperor of China, Philip Haas, 1988

Delirious, Tom DiCillo, 2006

Drums Along the Mohawk, John Ford, 1939

Earth, Nikolaus Geyrhalter, 2019

Ernest & Celestine, Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, and Benjamin Renner, 2012**

Eyes of Laura Mars, Irvin Kershner, 1978

Farewell, My Lovely, Dick Richards, 1975

Faust, Jan Švankmajer, 1994**

Film, Alan Schneider, 1965

The Girl Without Hands, Sébastien Laudenbach, 2016

The Grand Bizarre, Jodie Mack, 2018

The Hand, Wong Kar​ Wai, 2004

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001

Homo Sapiens, Nikolaus Geyrhalter, 2016

Hoop Dreams, Steve James, Frederick Marx, and Peter Gilbert, 1994

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

The Incident, Larry Peerce, 1967

It’s Such a Beautiful Day, Don Hertzfeldt, 2012

János vitéz, Marcell Jankovics, 1973

Kannathil muthamittal (A Peck on the Cheek), Mani Ratnam, 2002

The King of Pigs, Yeon Sang-ho, 2011

Knock on Any Door, Nicholas Ray, 1949

The Last Angry Man, Daniel Mann, 1959

The Last Seduction, John Dahl, 1994

The Life of Emile Zola, William Dieterle, 1937**

Living in Oblivion, Tom DiCillo, 1995

The Long Goodbye, Robert Altman, 1973

Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986

Mary and Max, Adam Elliot, 2009

Millennium Actress, Satoshi Kon, 2001

Mind Game, Masaaki Yuasa, 2004

Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation, Henry Koster, 1962

Nayakan, Mani Ratnam, 1987

Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975

No. 7 Cherry Lane, Yonfan, 2019

Nocturna, Adrià García, Víctor Maldonado, 2007

Notfilm, Ross Lipman, 2015

The Onion Field, Harold Becker, 1979

Othello, Orson Welles, 1951

Paprika, Satoshi Kon, 2006**

The Painting, Jean-François Laguionie, 2011**

Persepolis, Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud, 2007**

The Plague Dogs, Martin Rosen, 1982

Practice, Iyabo Kwayana, 2017

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvát, 2020

The Rabbi’s Cat, Joann Sfar and Antoine Delesvaux, 2011**

Rocks in My Pockets, Signe Baumane, 2014**

A Room with a View, James Ivory, 1985

Scarface, Howard Hawks, 1932

Slacker, Richard Linklater, 1990

Son of the White Mare, Marcell Jankovics, 1981

A Song to Remember, Charles Vidor, 1945

The Story of Louis Pasteur, William Dieterle, 1936

Suture, Scott McGehee and David Siegel, 1993

Swimmer, Lynne Ramsay, 2012

Swoon, Tom Kalin, 1992

Tatsumi, Eric Khoo, 2011

Tess, Roman Polanski, 1979

Thelma & Louise, Ridley Scott, 1991

This Magnificent Cake!, Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels, 2018

Too Late for Tears, Byron Haskin, 1949

Tower, Keith Maitland, 2016

A Town Called Panic, Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar, 2009**

Trouble in Mind, Alan Rudolph, 1985

Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934

The Wanted 18, Paul Cowan and Amer Shomali, 2014**

The Wolf House, Joaquin Cociña and Cristóbal León, 2018

Waltz with Bashir, Ari Folman, 2008**

You Will Die at Twenty, Amjad Abu Alala, 2019

**Available in the U.S. only