The July lineup at The Criterion Channel has been revealed, most notably featuring the new Wong Kar Wai restorations from the recent box set release, including As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, 2046, and his shorts Hua yang de nian hua and The Hand.
Also among the lineup is a series on neo-noir with Body Double, Manhunter, Thief, The Last Seduction, Cutter’s Way, Brick, Night Moves, The Long Goodbye, Chinatown, and more. The channel will also feature a spotlight on art-house animation with work by Marcell Jankovics, Satoshi Kon, Ari Folman, Don Hertzfeldt, Karel Zeman, and more.
With Jodie Mack’s delightful The Grand Bizarre, the landmark doc Hoop Dreams, Orson Welles’ take on Othello, the recent Oscar entries Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time and You Will Die at Twenty, and much more, check out the full list below.
2046, Wong Kar Wai, 2004
Across 110th Street, Barry Shear, 1972
Alice, Jan Švankmajer, 1988
Alois Nebel, Tomáš Luňák, 2011
American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999
Anatomy of a Murder, Otto Preminger, 1959
Andrei Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer, Andrei Tarkovsky, 2019
As Tears Go By, Wong Kar Wai, 1988
Being There, Hal Ashby, 1979
Belladonna of Sadness, Eiichi Yamamoto, 1973
The Bedroom Window, Curtis Hanson, 1987
Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint, Halina Dyrschka, 2019
The Big Sleep, Michael Winner, 1978
A Bigger Splash, Jack Hazan, 1973
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, John Badham, 1976**
Black Fury, Michael Curtiz, 1935
The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975, Göran Olsson, 2011
Blow Out, Brian De Palma, 1981
Body Double, Brian De Palma, 1984
Body Heat, Lawrence Kasdan, 1981
Bombay, Mani Ratnam, 1995
Born Yesterday, George Cukor, 1950
Brick, Rian Johnson, 2005**
Chico & Rita, Tono Errando, Fernando Trueba, and Javier Mariscal, 2010**
Chinatown, Roman Polanski, 1974**
Clockwatchers, Jill Sprecher, 1997
Commandos Strike at Dawn, John Farrow, 1942
Consuming Spirits, Chris Sullivan, 2012
Cotton Comes to Harlem, Ossie Davis, 1970
Cutter’s Way, Ivan Passer, 1981
Days of Being Wild, Wong Kar Wai, 1990
A Day on the Grand Canal with the Emperor of China, Philip Haas, 1988
Delirious, Tom DiCillo, 2006
Drums Along the Mohawk, John Ford, 1939
Earth, Nikolaus Geyrhalter, 2019
Ernest & Celestine, Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, and Benjamin Renner, 2012**
Eyes of Laura Mars, Irvin Kershner, 1978
Farewell, My Lovely, Dick Richards, 1975
Faust, Jan Švankmajer, 1994**
Film, Alan Schneider, 1965
The Girl Without Hands, Sébastien Laudenbach, 2016
The Grand Bizarre, Jodie Mack, 2018
The Hand, Wong Kar Wai, 2004
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001
Homo Sapiens, Nikolaus Geyrhalter, 2016
Hoop Dreams, Steve James, Frederick Marx, and Peter Gilbert, 1994
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932
The Incident, Larry Peerce, 1967
It’s Such a Beautiful Day, Don Hertzfeldt, 2012
János vitéz, Marcell Jankovics, 1973
Kannathil muthamittal (A Peck on the Cheek), Mani Ratnam, 2002
The King of Pigs, Yeon Sang-ho, 2011
Knock on Any Door, Nicholas Ray, 1949
The Last Angry Man, Daniel Mann, 1959
The Last Seduction, John Dahl, 1994
The Life of Emile Zola, William Dieterle, 1937**
Living in Oblivion, Tom DiCillo, 1995
The Long Goodbye, Robert Altman, 1973
Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986
Mary and Max, Adam Elliot, 2009
Millennium Actress, Satoshi Kon, 2001
Mind Game, Masaaki Yuasa, 2004
Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation, Henry Koster, 1962
Nayakan, Mani Ratnam, 1987
Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975
No. 7 Cherry Lane, Yonfan, 2019
Nocturna, Adrià García, Víctor Maldonado, 2007
Notfilm, Ross Lipman, 2015
The Onion Field, Harold Becker, 1979
Othello, Orson Welles, 1951
Paprika, Satoshi Kon, 2006**
The Painting, Jean-François Laguionie, 2011**
Persepolis, Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud, 2007**
The Plague Dogs, Martin Rosen, 1982
Practice, Iyabo Kwayana, 2017
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvát, 2020
The Rabbi’s Cat, Joann Sfar and Antoine Delesvaux, 2011**
Rocks in My Pockets, Signe Baumane, 2014**
A Room with a View, James Ivory, 1985
Scarface, Howard Hawks, 1932
Slacker, Richard Linklater, 1990
Son of the White Mare, Marcell Jankovics, 1981
A Song to Remember, Charles Vidor, 1945
The Story of Louis Pasteur, William Dieterle, 1936
Suture, Scott McGehee and David Siegel, 1993
Swimmer, Lynne Ramsay, 2012
Swoon, Tom Kalin, 1992
Tatsumi, Eric Khoo, 2011
Tess, Roman Polanski, 1979
Thelma & Louise, Ridley Scott, 1991
This Magnificent Cake!, Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels, 2018
Too Late for Tears, Byron Haskin, 1949
Tower, Keith Maitland, 2016
A Town Called Panic, Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar, 2009**
Trouble in Mind, Alan Rudolph, 1985
Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934
The Wanted 18, Paul Cowan and Amer Shomali, 2014**
The Wolf House, Joaquin Cociña and Cristóbal León, 2018
Waltz with Bashir, Ari Folman, 2008**
You Will Die at Twenty, Amjad Abu Alala, 2019
**Available in the U.S. only