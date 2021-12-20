With fears our winter travel will need a, let’s say, reconsideration, the Criterion Channel’s monthly programming could hardly come at a better moment. High on list of highlights is Louis Feuillade’s delightful Les Vampires, which I suggest soundtracking to Coil, instrumental Nine Inch Nails, and Jóhann Jóhannson’s Mandy score. Notable too is a Sundance ’92 retrospective running the gamut from Paul Schrader to Derek Jarman to Jean-Pierre Gorin, and I’m especially excited for their look at one of America’s greatest actors, Sterling Hayden.

Special notice to Criterion editions of The Killing, The Last Days of Disco, All About Eve, and The Asphalt Jungle, and programming of Ognjen Glavonić’s The Load, among the better debuts in recent years.

See the full list of January titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

-Ship: A Visual Poem, Terrance Day, 2020

5 Fingers, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1952

After Migration: Calabria, Walé Oyéjidé and Jake Saner, 2019

All About Eve, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950

Alphaville, Jean-Luc Godard, 1965

Antarctica: A Year on Ice, Anthony Powell, 2013

Appropriate Behavior, Desiree Akhavan, 2014

The Asphalt Jungle, John Huston, 1950**

Band of Outsiders, Jean-Luc Godard, 1964**

Battered, Lee Grant, 1989

Brother’s Keeper, Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky, 1992

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Ken Hughes, 1968

Cleopatra, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1963

Color Adjustment, Marlon Riggs, 1991

Crime of Passion, Gerd Oswald, 1957

Crime Wave, André De Toth, 1953

Danzón, Maria Novaro, 1991

Day for Night, François Truffaut, 1973

Delicatessen, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro, 1991

Denver & Rio Grande, Byron Haskin, 1952

Down and Out in America, Lee Grant, 1986

Down Argentine Way, Irving Cummings, 1940

Dragonwyck, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1946

Edward II, Derek Jarman, 1991

The Eternal Sea, John H. Auer, 1955

The Fever, Maya Da-Rin, 2019

Gas Food Lodging, Allison Anders, 1992

Get on the Bus, Spike Lee, 1996

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1947

Guys and Dolls, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1955**

Harvey, Henry Koster, 1950

Holiday Affair, Don Hartman, 1949

The Hours and Times, Christopher Münch, 1991

House of Strangers, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1949

I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face, Sameh Alaa, 2020

In the Soup, Alexandre Rockwell, 1992

Incident at Oglala, Michael Apted, 1992

Intimate Stranger, Alan Berliner, 1991

Johnny Guitar, Nicholas Ray, 1954

Johnny Suede, Tom DiCillo, 1991**

The Killing, Stanley Kubrick, 1956

Lands, Maya Da-Rin, 2009

The Last Command, Frank Lloyd, 1955

The Last Days of Disco, Whit Stillman, 1998

Les Vampires, Louis Feuillade, 1915

Light Sleeper, Paul Schrader, 1992

The Living End, Gregg Araki, 1992

The Load, Ognjen Glavonić, 2018

Man in the Saddle, André De Toth, 1951

The Man from Laramie, Anthony Mann, 1955

Margin, Maya Da-Rin, 2007

Matador, Pedro Almodovar, 1986**

The Nun, Jacques Rivette, 1966

The Quiet American, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1958

People Will Talk, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1951

Pharos of Chaos, Wolf-Eckart Bühler and Manfred Blank, 1983**

Poison Ivy, Katt Shea, 1992

Radio On, Christopher Petit, 1979

Roger and Me, Michael Moore, 1989

She Runs, Qiu Yang, 2019

Some Divine Wind, Roddy Bogawa, 1992

Stormy Weather, Andrew L. Stone, 1943

Suddenly, Last Summer, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1959

Sun Valley Serenade, H. Bruce Humberstone, 1941

Sweet Smell of Success, Alexander Mackendrick, 1957

Terror in a Texas Town, Joseph H. Lewis, 1958

The Tune, Bill Plympton, 1992

The Waterdance, Neal Jimenez and Michael Steinberg, 1992

What About Me, Rachel Amodeo, 1993

What Sex Am I?, Lee Grant, 1985

What We Left Unfinished, Mariam Ghani, 2019

When Women Kill, Lee Grant, 1983

The Willmar 8, Lee Grant, 1981

The Woodmans, Scott Willis, 2010

