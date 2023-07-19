It was more than a little heartening to see Roger Corman paid tribute by Quentin Tarantino at Cannes’ closing night. By now the director-producer-mogul’s imprint on cinema is understood to eclipse, rough estimate, 99.5% of anybody who’s touched the medium, but on a night for celebrating what’s new, trend-following, and manicured it could’ve hardly been more necessary. Thus I’m further heartened seeing the Criterion Channel will host a retrospective of Corman’s Edgar Allan Poe adaptations running eight films and aptly titled “Grindhouse Gothic,” though I might save the selections for October.

Centerpiece, though, is a hip hop series including Bill Duke’s superb Deep Cover, Ghost Dog, and numerous documentaries––among them Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, making Michael Rapaport a Criterion-approved auteur. Ten films starring Kay Francis and 21 Eurothrillers round out series; streaming premieres include the Dardenne brothers’ Tori and Lokita, Lou Ye’s Saturday Fiction and Suzhou River, and Dos Estaciones; the recent Bo Widerberg boxset and The Watermelon Woman are this month’s Criterion Editions. Spring Fever rounds out a Lou Ye retro, while Dustin Guy Defa and Rowland Brown’s crime films constitute director retros.

Back By Popular Demand

The Big Heat, Fritz Lang, 1953

Anatomy of a Murder, Otto Preminger, 1959

The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

Premiering In August



—

Ådalen 31, Bo Widerberg, 1969

Anatomy of a Murder, Otto Preminger, 1959

The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

Bad Fever, Dustin Guy Defa, 2011

The Baby Carriage, Bo Widerberg, 1963

Beat Street, Stan Lathan, 1984

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, Michael Rapaport, 2011

The Big Heat, Fritz Lang, 1953

Charm Circle, Nira Burstein, 2021

The Cocoanuts, Robert Florey and Joseph Santley, 1929

Colossus: The Forbin Project, Joseph Sargent, 1970*

Declaration of War, Dustin Guy Defa, 2013

Deep Cover, Bill Duke, 1992

The Delta, Ira Sachs, 1996

Desperately Seeking Susan, Susan Seidelman, 1985

The Devil Is a Sissy, Rowland Brown and W. S. Van Dyke, 1936

Dog Day Afternoon, Sidney Lumet, 1975

Dos Estaciones, Juan Pablo González, 2022

Dramatic Relationships, Dustin Guy Defa, 2016

Editing, Dustin Guy Defa, 2021

Family Nightmare, Dustin Guy Defa, 2011

Fear of a Black Hat, Rusty Cundieff, 1993

For the Defense, John Cromwell, 1930*

Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme, Kevin Fitzgerald, 2000

God Is an Artist, Dustin Guy Defa, 2015

The Haunted Palace, Roger Corman, 1963

Hell’s Highway, Rowland Brown, 1932

House of Usher, Roger Corman, 1960

Jamel Shabazz Street Photographer, Charlie Ahearn, 2013

Jewel Robbery, William Dieterle, 1932

Krush Groove, Michael Schultz, 1985

Ladies’ Man, Lothar Mendes, 1931

Mandalay, Michael Curtiz, 1934

The Masque of the Red Death, Roger Corman, 1964

One Way Passage, Tay Garnett, 1932

Paid in Full, Charles Stone III, 2002*

Person to Person, Dustin Guy Defa, 2014

Person to Person, Dustin Guy Defa, 2017*

The Pit and the Pendulum, Roger Corman, 1961

The Premature Burial, Roger Corman, 1962

Quick Millions, Rowland Brown, 1931

The Raven, Roger Corman, 1963

Raven’s End, Bo Widerberg, 1963

Review, Dustin Guy Defa, 2015

Saturday Fiction, Lou Ye, 2019

Scratch, Doug Pray, 2001

Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap, Ice-T and Andy Baybutt, 2012

Spring Fever, Lou Ye, 2009

Street of Chance, John Cromwell, 1930*

Style Wars, Tony Silver, 1983

Suzhou River, Lou Ye, 2000*

Tales of Terror, Roger Corman, 1962

The Tomb of Ligeia, Roger Corman, 1964

Tropicalía, Rodney Llaverías, 2022

Trouble in Paradise, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, Lizzie Gottlieb, 2022*

Unemployees, Joel Potrykus, 2023

The Virtuous Sin, George Cukor and Louis J. Gasnier, 1930

The Watermelon Woman, Cheryl Dunye, 1996

When the Daltons Rode, George Marshall, 1940*

Wild Style, Charlie Ahearn, 1982

*Available in the U.S. only