A couple months after spotlighting the world’s greatest actress, the Criterion Channel have taken a logical next step towards America’s greatest actress. May (or: next week) will bring an eleven-film celebration of Jennifer Jason Leigh, highlights including Verhoeven’s Flesh + Blood, Miami Blues, Alan Rudolph’s Mrs. Parker, her directorial debut The Anniversary Party, and Synecdoche, New York, and a special introduction from Leigh. Another actor’s showcase localizes directorial collaborations: Jimmy Stewart’s time with Anthony Mann, an eight-title series boasting the likes of Winchester ’73 and The Man from Laramie. Two more: a survey of ’80s Asian-American cinema (Chan Is Missing being the best-known) and 14 movies by Seijun Suzuki.
That would be enough for one month (or two), but No Bears and Cette maison will have their streaming premieres, while Criterion Editions offers the Infernal Affairs trilogy (plus its packed set), Days of Heaven, and the aforementioned Chan Is Missing. I’m maybe most excited that Demonlover‘s restoration is streaming, much as I continue waiting for a physical disc. Especially deep-cut are Tran T. Kim-Trang’s eight video essays, which surprised me––and I’ve heard of most movies.
See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.
Returning By Popular Demand
Gilda, Charles Vidor, 1946
Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978
Modern Romance, Albert Brooks, 1981
King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990
But I’m a Cheerleader, Jamie Babbit, 1999
Premiering
aletheia, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1992
alexia, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 2000
amaurosis, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 2002
The Anniversary Party, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Alan Cumming, 2001
Attenberg, Athina Rachel Tsangari, 2010
Bend of the River, Anthony Mann, 1952
But I’m a Cheerleader, Jamie Babbit, 1999
Carne seca, Jazmin Diaz, 2015
Cette maison, Miryam Charles, 2022
Chocolate Babies, Stephen Winter, 1996
Community Plot, J. T. Takagi, 1984
Computer Chess, Andrew Bujalski, 2013*
Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978
Demonlover, Olivier Assayas, 2002
Detective Bureau 2-3: Go to Hell Bastards!, 1963
Eat a Bowl of Tea, Wayne Wang, 1989
Eight Hours of Terror, Seijun Suzuki, 1957
ekleipsis, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1998
Epilogue: The Palpable Invisibility of Life, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 2006
The Elephant Man, David Lynch, 1980
The Far Country, Anthony Mann, 1954
Flesh + Blood, Paul Verhoeven, 1985
Georgia, Ulu Grosbard, 1995*
Gilda, Charles Vidor, 1946
The Glenn Miller Story, Anthony Mann, 1954
A Great Wall, Peter Wang, 1986
Heart of Midnight, Matthew Chapman, 1988
In the Cut, Jane Campion, 2003*
Infernal Affairs, Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak, 2002
Infernal Affairs II, Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak, 2003
Infernal Affairs III, Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak, 2003
Kagero-za, Seijun Suzuki, 1981
King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990
kore, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1992
Living on Tokyo Time, Steven Okazaki, 1987
The Man from Laramie, Anthony Mann, 1955
The Man with a Shotgun, Seijun Suzuki, 1961
Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach, 2007
Miami Blues, George Armitage, 1990
Modern Romance, Albert Brooks, 1981
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Alan Rudolph, 1994
No Home Movie, Chantal Akerman, 2015
ocularis, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1997
operculum, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1993
Otemba, Kayo Hatta, 1988
Pak Bueng on Fire, Supachai Surongsain, 1987
The Rabbit Hunt, Patrick Bresnan, 2017
Rat Pack Rat, Todd Rohal, 2014
Singapore Sling, Nikos Nikolaidis, 1990
Single White Female, Barbet Schroeder, 1992*
Strategic Air Command, Anthony Mann, 1955*
Synecdoche, New York, Charlie Kaufman, 2008*
The Three Musketeers, Allan Dwan, 1939
They Call Me Bruce, Elliot Hong, 1982
Thunder Bay, Anthony Mann, 1953
Two Lies, Pamela Tom, 1990
The Wash, Michael Toshiyuki Uno, 1988
West Is West, David Rathod, 1987
Winchester ’73, Anthony Mann, 1950
Yumeji, Seijun Suzuki, 1991
Zigeunerweisen, Seijun Suzuki, 1980
*Available in the U.S. only