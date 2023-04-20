A couple months after spotlighting the world’s greatest actress, the Criterion Channel have taken a logical next step towards America’s greatest actress. May (or: next week) will bring an eleven-film celebration of Jennifer Jason Leigh, highlights including Verhoeven’s Flesh + Blood, Miami Blues, Alan Rudolph’s Mrs. Parker, her directorial debut The Anniversary Party, and Synecdoche, New York, and a special introduction from Leigh. Another actor’s showcase localizes directorial collaborations: Jimmy Stewart’s time with Anthony Mann, an eight-title series boasting the likes of Winchester ’73 and The Man from Laramie. Two more: a survey of ’80s Asian-American cinema (Chan Is Missing being the best-known) and 14 movies by Seijun Suzuki.

That would be enough for one month (or two), but No Bears and Cette maison will have their streaming premieres, while Criterion Editions offers the Infernal Affairs trilogy (plus its packed set), Days of Heaven, and the aforementioned Chan Is Missing. I’m maybe most excited that Demonlover‘s restoration is streaming, much as I continue waiting for a physical disc. Especially deep-cut are Tran T. Kim-Trang’s eight video essays, which surprised me––and I’ve heard of most movies.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.

Returning By Popular Demand

Gilda, Charles Vidor, 1946

Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978

Modern Romance, Albert Brooks, 1981

King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990

But I’m a Cheerleader, Jamie Babbit, 1999

Premiering

aletheia, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1992

alexia, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 2000

amaurosis, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 2002

The Anniversary Party, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Alan Cumming, 2001

Attenberg, Athina Rachel Tsangari, 2010

Bend of the River, Anthony Mann, 1952

But I’m a Cheerleader, Jamie Babbit, 1999

Carne seca, Jazmin Diaz, 2015

Cette maison, Miryam Charles, 2022

Chocolate Babies, Stephen Winter, 1996

Community Plot, J. T. Takagi, 1984

Computer Chess, Andrew Bujalski, 2013*

Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978

Demonlover, Olivier Assayas, 2002

Detective Bureau 2-3: Go to Hell Bastards!, 1963

Eat a Bowl of Tea, Wayne Wang, 1989

Eight Hours of Terror, Seijun Suzuki, 1957

ekleipsis, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1998

Epilogue: The Palpable Invisibility of Life, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 2006

The Elephant Man, David Lynch, 1980

The Far Country, Anthony Mann, 1954

Flesh + Blood, Paul Verhoeven, 1985

Georgia, Ulu Grosbard, 1995*

Gilda, Charles Vidor, 1946

The Glenn Miller Story, Anthony Mann, 1954

A Great Wall, Peter Wang, 1986

Heart of Midnight, Matthew Chapman, 1988

In the Cut, Jane Campion, 2003*

Infernal Affairs, Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak, 2002

Infernal Affairs II, Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak, 2003

Infernal Affairs III, Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Alan Mak, 2003

Kagero-za, Seijun Suzuki, 1981

King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990

kore, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1992

Living on Tokyo Time, Steven Okazaki, 1987

The Man from Laramie, Anthony Mann, 1955

The Man with a Shotgun, Seijun Suzuki, 1961

Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach, 2007

Miami Blues, George Armitage, 1990

Modern Romance, Albert Brooks, 1981

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Alan Rudolph, 1994

No Home Movie, Chantal Akerman, 2015

ocularis, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1997

operculum, Tran T. Kim-Trang, 1993

Otemba, Kayo Hatta, 1988

Pak Bueng on Fire, Supachai Surongsain, 1987

The Rabbit Hunt, Patrick Bresnan, 2017

Rat Pack Rat, Todd Rohal, 2014

Singapore Sling, Nikos Nikolaidis, 1990

Single White Female, Barbet Schroeder, 1992*

Strategic Air Command, Anthony Mann, 1955*

Synecdoche, New York, Charlie Kaufman, 2008*

The Three Musketeers, Allan Dwan, 1939

They Call Me Bruce, Elliot Hong, 1982

Thunder Bay, Anthony Mann, 1953

Two Lies, Pamela Tom, 1990

The Wash, Michael Toshiyuki Uno, 1988

West Is West, David Rathod, 1987

Winchester ’73, Anthony Mann, 1950

Yumeji, Seijun Suzuki, 1991

Zigeunerweisen, Seijun Suzuki, 1980

*Available in the U.S. only