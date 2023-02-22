It is my experience that one gets a far richer, stranger cinema education in pursuing the careers of actors, that group defined first by (assuming luck shines upon them) two or three era-defining films and then so much that dictates their industry—pet projects, contractual obligations, called-in favors alimony payments, auteur one-offs, and on and on. Few embody that deluge of circumstance better than Michelle Yeoh and Isabelle Huppert, both of whom are receiving spotlights in March. (Meanwhile, I will be honest and say I do not recognize Czech artist Ester Krumbachová by name, but the series they’ve curated this month is such a grabbag of classics it’s hard to dispute.) The former’s is a who’s-who of Hong Kong talent (Jackie Chan, Maggie Cheung), new favorites (The Heroic Trio), items we can at least say are of interest (Trio‘s not-great sequel Executioners), etc.

Huppert’s series runs longer, and notwithstanding certain standards that have long sat on the channel (Every Man for Himself, Chabrol collaborations) it adds some heavy hitters: Hong’s In Another Country, Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate, Breillat’s Abuse of Weakness, Hansen-Løve’s Things to Come. And, of course, EO.

Criterion Editions streaming in March: new classic This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection; Lars von Trier’s Europa Trilogy (The Element of Crime, Epidemic, Europa); and Samuel Fuller’s Forty Guns. Great to see streaming homes for Life Is Cheap . . . But Toilet Paper Is Expensive, the positively blistering Made in Hong Kong, and Claire Denis’ 21st-century titan The Intruder. A Buster Keaton series pairing features with an absolute deluge of shorts… an Afrofuturism selection… a field of Paramount pre-code titles… what a time!

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.

Abuse of Weakness, Catherine Breillat, 2013*

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, Maria Brendle, 2020

Amateur, Hal Hartley, 1994

Back Stage, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1919

The Balloonatic, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1923

The Bedroom Window, Curtis Hanson, 1987

The Bell Boy, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1918

Behemoth: or the Game of God, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, 2016

The Blacksmith, Buster Keaton and Malcolm St. Clair, 1922

Bleue, Ornella Pacchioni, 2021

The Boat, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1921

Boy and the World, Alê Abreu, 2013

Broken Lullaby, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

The Butcher Boy, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1917

Cleopatra, Cecil B. DeMille, 1934

Coach to Vienna, Karel Kachyňa, 1966

College, Buster Keaton and James W. Horne, 1927

Coney Island, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1917

Convict 13, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1920

The Cook, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1918

Cops, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1922

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Ang Lee, 2000

The Couple Next Door, Abbesi Akhamie, 2020

Day Dreams, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1922

Design for Living, Ernst Lubitsch, 1933*

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, John S. Robertson, 1920

Entre nous, Diane Kurys, 1983

The Electric House, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1922

Epidemic, Lars von Trier, 1987

Executioners, Johnnie To and Ching Siu-tung, 1993

Forty Guns, Samuel Fuller, 1957

The Frozen North, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1922

The Garage, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1920

The Goat, Buster Keaton and Malcolm St. Clair, 1921

Good Night, Nurse!, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1918

Hard Luck, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1921

The Haunted House, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1921

The Hayseed, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1919

Heaven’s Gate, Michael Cimino, 1980

The Heroic Trio, Johnnie To, 1993

The High Sign, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1921

His Wedding Night, Roscoe “Fatty”Arbuckle, 1917

Home, Ursula Meier, 2008*

Honor Among Lovers, Dorothy Arzner, 1931

If I Had a Million, Ernst Lubitsch, Norman Taurog, Norman Z. McLeod, H. Bruce Humberstone, James Cruze, Stephen Roberts, and William A. Seiter, 1932

Images of Liberation, Lars von Trier, 1982

In Another Country, Hong Sang-soo, 2012*

The Intruder, Claire Denis, 2005

Invoking Justice, Deepa Dhanraj, 2011

Is This Just a Story?, Yugantar, 1983

Lady of the Night, Marin Håskjold, 2017

The Last Days of Chez Nous, Gillian Armstrong, 1992

Life Is Cheap . . . But Toilet Paper Is Expensive, Wayne Wang, 1989

Loulou, Maurice Pialat, 1980

Love in the Time of AIDS, Deepa Dhanraj, 2006

Love Me Tonight, Rouben Mamoulian, 1932

The Love Nest, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1923

Loving Highsmith, Eva Vitija, 2022

Made in Hong Kong, Fruit Chan, 1997

Magnificent Warriors, David Chung, 1987

Maid Servant, Yugantar, 1981

Merrily We Go to Hell, Dorothy Arzner, 1932

Moonshine, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1918

Mosonngoa, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, 2014

Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You., Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, 2019

The Murder of Mr. Devil, Ester Krumbachová, 1970

My Wife’s Relations, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1922

Neighbors, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1920

Night After Night, Archie Mayo, 1932

Nocturne, Lars von Trier, 1980

Oh Doctor!, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1917

One Hour with You, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

One Week, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1920

Orthodontics, Mohammadreza Mayghani, 2021

Our Hospitality, Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone, 1923

Out West, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, 1918

The Playhouse, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1921

Police Story 3: Supercop, Stanley Tong, 1992

The Rough House, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle and Buster Keaton, 1917

Royal Warriors, David Chung, 1986

The Scarecrow, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1920

Shanghai Express, Josef von Sternberg, 1932

She Done Him Wrong, Lowell Sherman, 1933

The Smiling Lieutenant, Ernst Lubitsch, 1931

So Late So Soon, Daniel Hymanson, 2020

Something Like a War, Deepa Dhanraj, 1991

Spring Blossom, Suzanne Lindon, 2021*

Steamboat Bill, Jr., Buster Keaton and Charles Reisner, 1928

The Stunt Woman, Ann Hui, 1996*

Sudesha, Yugantar, 1983

Things to Come, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2016

Three Ages, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, 1923

Tobacco Embers, Yugantar, 1982

Touch of Evil, Orson Welles, 1958*

The Wayward Bus, Victor Vicas, 1957

What Happened to This City?, Deepa Dhanraj, 1986

Who I Am and What I Want, Chris Shepherd and David Shrigley, 2005

Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?, Frank Tashlin, 1957

Witchhammer, Otakar Vávra, 1970

Written on the Wind, Douglas Sirk, 1956*

Yes, Madam!, Corey Yuen, 1985*

*Available in the U.S. only

