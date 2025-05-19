The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and Ethan Coen will have the distinction of capping off the year’s finest in cinema with a midnight premiere (this Friday) of his next solo-directing effort, Honey Don’t. Written with his partner Tricia Cooke, the neo-noir brings together Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Chris Evans. While the duo plans a trilogy of lesbian B-movies (the final entry, though not greenlit, would be titled Go, Beavers!) we’ve been waiting to hear of the reported reunion between Joel and Ethan Coen, which was to be a “very bloody,” Blood Simple-esque horror film.

Well, the long-anticipated reunion isn’t happening soon, but it’s still very much in the cards. “Oh yeah. I assume we will [work together again],” Ethan Coen told THR. “We’ve written something. My god, it’s at least a year ago now we wrote something to do together. And we have an old thing that we’ve written. And maybe we’ll write something new. But Joel is about to start something, so we kind of got out of sync. But yeah, the answer is yes. We just have to sort of get in sync again, when that happens.”

Ethan didn’t say more about the other potential project, nor what his brother was up to, but the Coens have a vast handful of unrealized projects they could mine from, including adaptations of Ross Macdonald’s crime mystery novels The Zebra-Striped Hearse and Black Money, Michael Chabon’s detective novel The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, James Dickey’s WWII thriller To the White Sea, plus a dark web film about Silk Road, a Barton Fink sequel, and more.

As we await more details, check out the trailer for Honey Don’t below and return for our review.