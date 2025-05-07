Following last year’s overlooked Drive-Away Dolls, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke are back with another comedy, this time paying homage to the neo-noir. Honey Don’t, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Chris Evans, follows Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church. Ahead of a Cannes premiere and August 22 release, Focus Features have now unveiled the first trailer.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy,” Cooke told Collider a few years back. “Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we’ve made one of them.”

“And we have another one written,” added Coen, referencing Honey Don’t. “The problem with writing two is then you’re obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy.”

See the trailer below.