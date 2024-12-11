Rounding up the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, as voted on by hundreds of film executives, The Black List has been a strong resource to clue one in on projects to potentially anticipate, but first, to kickstart Hollywood on bringing them to screen. Today we have this year’s edition, as voted on by more than 500 film executives.

Topping this year’s list is Travis Braun’s One Night Only, which follows “two strangers [who] scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal.” Additional selections include films about AI, TaskRabbit, Tickle Me Elmo, breast implants, Anthony Bourdain, the making of The Wizard of Oz, Audrey Hepburn, and more.

See the list below via Deadline or in PDF form here.

60 mentions

ONE NIGHT ONLY by Travis Braun

Two strangers scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal.

Agency: UTA

Agent(s): Charles Ferraro, Zoe Prince

Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment

Manager(s): Matt Horwitz, Kara Hume, Amotz Zakai

Studio: None

Production Companies: Olive Bridge Entertainment

39 mentions

PLAYDATE by Marie Østerbye

When taking her daughter to a playdate at a new friend’s house, Alice suddenly comes face to face with her childhood bully, Katrine. An evening of seemingly polite dinner conversation and catching up turns into a night of psychological warfare as the two women reveal the scars of the past and the wounds of the present while their two young daughters play mind games of their own.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Artists First

Manager(s): E. Brian Dobbins, Haley Jones

Studio: None

Production Companies: Gloria Sanchez Productions

38 mentions

ALIGNMENT by Natan Dotan

A board-member at a booming AI company wrestles with corporate politics and warped incentives as he tries to prevent his colleagues’ willful ignorance from causing a global catastrophe.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Faisal Kanaan, Ben Rowe

Studio: Fifth Season

Production Companies: MakeReady

37 mentions

LOVE OF YOUR LIFE by Julia Cox

Maya — a smart, wry nurse — is swept up in an immersive love, one that sets her life on a trajectory she never would have imagined.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Adam Perry, Kelly Berger

Management Company: Project D

Manager(s): Allison Doyle

Studio: Amazon/MGM

Production Companies: General Admission

29 mentions

HOW TO SAVE A MARRIAGE by Ross Evans

In hopes of spicing up their marriage, a husband and wife join a mysterious couples retreat, only to discover it’s a front for a dangerous cult.

Agency: Paradigm

Agent(s): Ethan Neale

Management Company: Entertainment 360

Manager(s): Evan Silverberg, Geoff Shaevitz

Studio: Sony

Production Companies: Icki Eneo Arlo, E 360

28 mentions

DON’T BORROW TROUBLE by Caroline Glenn

A broke TaskRabbit in debt to her estranged sugar daddy holds a stolen painting she’s been tasked to deliver for ransom, leading to a deadly cat-and-mouse chase across the weirdest corners of New York City.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Brian Kend, Pete Stein, Connie Yan

Management Company: None

Manager(s): None

Studio: None

Production Companies: T-Street

25 mentions

ZADDY by Sarah Ramos

Twenty-something fitness instructor Ellie Noone has been toiling away in the LA rat race for years, until her luck changes when she meets an attractive older man with a mysterious past that’s as complicated as his skincare routine.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Linden Ent

Manager(s): Trent Hubbard

Studio: None

Production Companies: Gold Company

24 mentions

CLEAN BREAK by Ryan Brennan

Mary, a hair trigger pool hustler, has her hedonistic lifestyle all figured out until she meets Ray, a fellow pool shark. Will she change her ways and let herself fall in love? Or just kill him and make a break for it…

Agency: WME

Agent(s): Danny Greenberg, Perry Weitzner

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Sam Warren, Adam Klein

Studio: Searchlight

Production Companies: Scott Free

TICKLE ME ELMO by Aaron Karo

The true story of how one toy saved Sesame Street, shocked Wall Street, and tickled the nation.

Agency: Gersh

Agent(s): Jeff Greenberg, Greg Pedicin

Management Company: Linden Ent

Manager(s): Trent Hubbard

Studio: None

Production Companies: Misher Films

23 mentions

BUST by Matt Ackels

In 1991, Houston TX, millions of women sport the latest fashion trend: breast implants. But when they develop life-threatening side effects, they’ll need a special kind of lawyer to seek justice. This is the incredible true story of a women’s public health crisis, a gunslinging plaintiff lawyer, and the biggest lawsuit in American history.

Agency: Gersh

Agent(s): Dave Alexander, Shan Ray

Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainment

Manager(s): Markus Goerg

Studio: None

Production Companies: Smoke House Pictures

22 mentions

THE 7 GUYS YOU DATE BEFORE MARRIAGE by Julia Yorks

After her 10-year relationship collapses, a newly single woman dives back into the dating pool, navigating seven wildly different romantic entanglements that prepare her for her future husband.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Austin Denesuk, Stephanie Smalling

Management Company: Rain Management

Manager(s): Matt Rosen, Mike Vanderhei

Studio: None

Production Companies: Olive Bridge Entertainment, Mischief Entertainment

NASTY by Isabella Jarosz

After an injury sidelines Dylan’s ability to train for the Olympics, the determined gymnast must regain the trust of her demanding coach while facing off against a prodigious new competitor threatening to eclipse her place in the spotlight.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Kelly Berger, Drew Leffler, Maia Paterno

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Sam Warren, Raz Moayed

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

VANISHED by Samuel Franco , Evan Kilgore

Ten years after she disappeared as a teen, Violet, now 25, turns up with no memory of what happened to her, but as her family welcomes her home, it quickly becomes apparent that the past cannot be forgiven or forgotten.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Rain Management

Manager(s): Matt Rosen, Jonathan Baruch

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

20 mentions

ASSEMBLY REQUIRED by Kevin Yang

During a clandestine overnight stay in the Burbank IKEA, four friends get caught in a firefight between rival criminal organizations, forcing them to figure out how to save each other — and the store they love so much.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Steve Yurovsky

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

TEST DRIVE by Matt Venne

A down on his luck car salesman takes a mysterious stranger on a test drive – which turns into a dangerous and unsettling crime spree across the rain-soaked streets of Los Angeles.

Agency: Independent Artist Group

Agent(s): Joe Fronk, Sheryl Petersen

Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainment

Manager(s): Joseph Cavalier

Studio: 20th Century Studios

Production Companies: Safehouse Pictures

19 mentions

BLOODY MINGO by Jonathan Easley

Investigating the crime scene of a potential homicide in the Appalacian mountainside, a deputy encounters a strange mountain community that claims to be haunted by an evil witch that lives in the woods.

Agency: Gersh

Agent(s): Dave Alexander

Management Company: Traction

Manager(s): Zak Kristofek, Jason Tamasco

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

18 mentions

THE 13TH HOUR by Anna Klassen

When a group of teenagers repair an old clock with a mysterious 13th numeral, they are granted an extra hour where their actions have no consequence

Agency: WME

Agent(s): Brett Rosen, McCall Koenig

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Faisal Kanaan

Studio: None

Production Companies: Lab Brew

BO KNOWS INFINITY by Adam Best

Bo Jackson gets stuck in a time loop. Lessons are learned.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Writ Large

Manager(s): Nadya Panfilov

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

DECOYS by Jack Waz

When two cocky self-proclaimed CIA badasses learn they’re being used as diversions, they must prove to themselves and the world that they’re capable of being real heroes.

Agency: UTA

Agent(s): Alex Rincon

Management Company: Fourth Wall

Manager(s): Russell Hollander

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

DIANA DESTROYS A WEDDING by Elizabeth Evans

When her youngest son proposes to a middle-class farmer, New York business icon DIANA IVY incentivizes her dysfunctional children to protect the family name the only way she knows how… by creating a competition: whoever can break up the couple during their luxurious seven-day destination wedding will inherit The Ivy’s Lake Como Estate.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Redefine

Manager(s): Max Goldfarb

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

17 mentions

OVER ASKING by Caroline Dries

After a chance encounter with a powerful female litigator, a seemingly perfect couple begin to ask questions about marriage, power, gender, and sex.

Agency: WME

Agent(s): Zach Druker, Marc Korman, Danny Greenberg

Management Company: Entertainment 360

Manager(s): Geoff Shaevitz, Jill McElroy

Studio: Paramount

Production Companies: Sunswept Entertainment

SKIN by Matisse Haddad

When famed Beverly Hills dermatologist Amelia Williams’ status begins to slip as she ages, she makes a revolutionary discovery that allows her to completely revitalize her appearance and maintain her lifestyle. It just requires a bit of murder every now & then.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): John Zaozirny, Zack Zucker

Studio: None

Production Companies: Story in the Sky

16 mentions

AMERICAN MONSTERS by Chris Grillot

A senator and his estranged son must fight to survive when they’re stranded at a hunting ranch where mythical beasts from global folklore are genetically engineered as dangerous game.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Bryant Barile

Management Company: Rain Management

Manager(s): Matt Rosen

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

THE BUSBOY by Elad Ziv

After a mysterious busboy manipulates his way into a job at the most exclusive nightclub in South Beach, he quickly rises through the ranks using ruthless tactics.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): John Zaozirny

Studio: None

Production Companies: Co Created Media

FRAGMENTS by Jake Moses

After a tragic accident, a young nurse finds herself blacklisted and out of work until she’s approached by a detective with a unique job offer—become the caretaker for a murder suspect who may be faking his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Housefire

Manager(s): Jon Hersh

Studio: None

Production Companies: Boulderlight, Housefire Management

TONY by Lou Howe, Todd Bartels

In 1975, a wayward young Anthony Bourdain stumbles into a summer dishwashing job in Provincetown and discovers his life’s calling.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Kelly Berger, Pete Stein

Management Company: Mosaic

Manager(s): Dawn Saltzman, Emily Rose

Studio: A24

Production Companies: Star Thrower

15 mentions

FELLOWSHIP by Cassie Keet

A burgeoning artist is offered a once in a lifetime fellowship, luring her into the dark side of New York’s elite art world.

Agency: Independent Artist Group

Agent(s): Nick Beldoch, Halle Mariner, Sheryl Petersen

Management Company: Industry Entertainment

Manager(s): Kasey Muraszko

Studio: None

Production Companies: Premeditated Productions

SHUTOUT by Alejandro Adams

A talented young pool player from the Bronx navigates the male-dominated world of pool hustling, guided by a seasoned gambler, as she rises to international fame and grapples with the moral complexities of the game.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Range Media Partners

Manager(s): Michael Kagan, Jay Baker

Studio: None

Production Companies: Roth/Kirschenbaum, Mark Bomback

STARDUST QUEEN by Joe Ferran

A prodigiously gifted young assassin attempts to escape the rule of her vicious step-mother and ascend to fame as a late-90’s pop star.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Empirical Evidence

Manager(s): Derrick Eppich

Studio: 30West

Production Companies: Birchall Entertainment

TIMESHARE by Mark Townend

In the not-too-distant future, where a new technology allows an individual to project their psyche into the body of another, thus creating a body-sharing gig economy, a financially-struggling married couple accepts a wealthy man’s proposal to use the wife’s body for a single night, but soon that decision causes their relationship and lives to spiral out of control with fatal consequences.

Agency: Paradigm

Agent(s): Babacar Diene, Varun Monga

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): Jeff Portnoy

Studio: None

Production Companies: Vertigo and Entertainment 360

TOLUCA LAKE by Mark Fleming

When Gavin discovers the girl of his dreams is actually a persistent hallucination caused by a rapidly growing brain tumor, he’s forced to question what’s real, what really matters, and what’s the best way to end things with someone that’s slowly — or not-so-slowly — killing him.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Range Media Partners

Manager(s): Alain Carles, Will Iannacone

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

14 mentions

AIDa by Alexis Jacknow

A new mother finds the perfect nanny in AI, only to learn that a “perfect” caregiver might be the most dangerous kind of all. This psychological thriller examines the disparity between human nature versus AI nurture and asks the question, could AI ever replace us as parents?

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Parker Davis Olivia Mascheroni

Management Company: Artists First

Manager(s): Allen Fischer, Haley Jones, Katie Zipkin-Leed

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

TURNAROUND by Elyse Hollander

After beloved movie star Tom Adair is found dead, the outpouring of grief and sympathy quickly elevates his best friend Alec Donavan to movie star status. Now Alec must contend with his newfound fame and success – and the fact that he and his agent/girlfriend Karynn Pieper secretly murdered Tom and are haunted by his vengeful ghost.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Laura Gordon, Adam Perry, Connie Yan

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): John Zaozirny

Studio: None

Production Companies: Bellevue Productions

13 mentions

CRUSH by Michael Jones

A woman wakes up in a room with no recollection of how she got there. The ceiling descends.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Anonymous Content

Manager(s): Ian McKnight

Studio: None

Production Companies: 6th & Idaho

DETOUR by Will Widger

When a feuding rap group’s tour bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere, three hip hop superstars find themselves locked in a life-or-death struggle to survive the night as they are hunted by a group of locals with a hidden agenda.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Manager(s): Josh Goldenberg, Aaron Kaplan

Studio: None

Production Companies: Federal Films, Polygram

GOOD FOR US by Alix Lerner

After surviving a terrifying home invasion with her two young children, a woman leans on her husband for support, but soon suspects that it was not a random incident and that her husband might have somehow been involved.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): Kate Sharp

Studio: None

Production Companies: Berlanti / Schechter Productions, Bellevue Productions

HOWL by Madison Vanderberg

All hell breaks loose when a famous—but notoriously troubled—actor announces on a talk show that in less than an hour, he’ll turn into a werewolf … all on live TV.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Michael Chung, Isaiah Williams

Management Company: 3 Arts

Manager(s): Daniel Vang

Studio: None

Production Companies: Weed Road

KING OF THE FRESHMAN by Matt Bailey

During the glittering ascent of Abercrombie & Fitch, a bold CEO and his enigmatic British partner craft an empire of desire, exclusivity, and allure – only to see their legacy unravel as a scandal of exploitation and power threatens to expose the dangerous lengths they went to in their pursuit of perfection.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Parker Davis, Noah Liebmiller, Isaiah Williams

Management Company: Time Train

Manager(s): Adam Rejwan

Studio: None

Production Companies: Netter Films

MOTHERBOY by Tess Brewer

When a woman becomes trapped in a snowstorm with her overbearing mother-in-law and husband over the Thanksgiving holiday, she begins to suspect that their relationship is not as maternal as it seems. BARBARIAN by way of an erotic, Hallmark holiday movie.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Anonymous Content

Manager(s): Ian McKnight, Kate Hart

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

OLD SOULS by Hannah Stoddard, Jenny Ulmer

A trio of sassy, elderly women receive a unique offer from Death for a week of youth in exchange for their lives.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainment

Manager(s): Joseph Cavalier

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

PAPARAZZO by Christian Nilsson

Desperate for fast cash to help his ailing mother, an opportunistic outcast partners with a wily paparazzo who entangles them in a homicide involving young celebutantes.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Housefire

Manager(s): Jon Hersh

Studio: None

Production Companies: Passage Pictures

ROAD TEST by Kris Bertin, Naben Ruthnum

A young woman long overdue in getting her driver’s license finally takes her road test, only to find herself receiving direction from a psychotic instructor who wants her dead.

Agency: Transatlantic Agency

Agent(s): Laura Cameron

Management Company: Range Media Partners

Manager(s): Andrew Nallathambi

Studio: None

Production Companies: BoulderLight Pictures

12 mentions

BATO BATO by Donn Kennedy

When his family is murdered and child kidnapped, a Neanderthal goes on an epic rampage journey to save her from the new dominant species.

Agency: WME

Agent(s): Connor Armstrong

Management Company: None

Manager(s): None

Studio: None

Production Companies: Boulderlight Pictures, Bad Grey

MOMMY’S HOME by James Morosini

When a 24-year-old woman is unfrozen decades later in a futuristic society, she struggles to adjust while finding herself the unwitting target of a global conspiracy.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Bryant Barile, Joe Mann

Management Company: Anonymous Content

Manager(s): Ryan Cunningham, Kami Putnam Heist

Studio: Lionsgate

Production Companies: Anoymous Content, Craig Flores

OUT THERE by Kate Folk

Based on the short stories “OUT THERE” and “BIG SUR” by Kate Folk. Fresh off a breakup, Meg is thrilled to meet Roger, who seems like the perfect man: disarmingly handsome, sweet, and obsessed with her. But she’ll soon discover that a disturbing secret lies behind Roger’s perfection, and will have to decide how far she’s willing to go on behalf of true love–even if the person she loves happens to be fake.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Will Watkins

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Merideth Bajana, Erick Mendoza

Studio: None

Production Companies: Merman

ROT by Geo Bradley

Haunted by the death of his hoarder mother, an antisocial man suffering from obsessive compulsions takes work as a trauma cleaner in hopes of facing his past, but the job soon begins to infest and unravel his mental state.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Noah Liebmiller, Nicky Mohebbi

Management Company: None

Manager(s): None

Studio: K Period Media, Intrepid Pictures

Production Companies: Mike Flanagan

THE TELLER by Ben Ripley

A timid, overlooked bank teller with incredible sleight-of-hand dexterity teams up with a rogue FBI agent to rob her own bank.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Parker Davis, Noah Liebmiller, Adam Weinstein, Olivia Mascheroni

Management Company: Brillstein Ent Partners

Manager(s): George Heller

Studio: None

Production Companies: Catchlight Studios, Zoic Pictures

TRAPPED by Jill Blankenship

A woman trapped in a tight cave shaft must fight to escape when the shaft starts unexpectedly filling up with water

Agency: WME

Agent(s): Scott Seidel, Zach Druker, Niki Montazaran, Danny Greenberg

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Manager(s): Josh Goldenberg

Studio: None

Production Companies: Prologue Entertainment

TURPENTINE by Justin Varava

When a deadbeat son hires his friends to rob his own mother and father in order to pay an outstanding debt to a local drug dealer, things don’t go as planned, and family bonds are stretched to their furthest extremes.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Drew Leffler, Rob Kenneally, Austin Denesuk

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Cooper McCary, Sam Warren

Studio: None

Production Companies: T-Street

THE WRONG SIDE OF THE RAINBOW by Dan Woodward

Inspired by the disastrous making of THE WIZARD OF OZ, Maggie Hamilton fights to keep her role as the Wicked Witch, while resisting the forces stifling Judy Garland’s childhood.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: LIT Entertainment

Manager(s): Kendrick Tan

Studio: None

Production Companies: Incognegro, LIT Entertainment

11 mentions

BOY, GIRL, FIG by Kayla Sun

Aden was born with a rare condition where he becomes invisible to those who love him. He struggles when he falls in love with his childhood best friend.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Kelly Berger, Max Miller

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): Zack Zucker

Studio: None

Production Companies: Imagine Entertainment

IS THIS YOU? by Kaitlin Fontana

Maura and her mother Jeanne have always had a tricky relationship. But when Jeanne starts publishing essays about her troubled daughter’s teenage years, those versions of her appear like hormone-fueled poltergeists hell-bent on ruining the real Maura’s tenuous adult stability.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Noah Liebmiller, Olivia Mascheroni, Olivia Ghersen

Management Company: SpectreVision

Manager(s): Christina Campagnola

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

LITTLE BLACK DRESS by Alyson Weaver Nicholas

While on hiatus from filming “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” international movie star Audrey Hepburn is recruited by the CIA to hunt down a Nazi criminal hiding in Buenos Aires with ties to her past.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: First Story Entertainment

Manager(s): Jason Lubin

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

MOM? by Marc Bloom

When a deadly virus infects mothers and turns them against their offspring, a father must do whatever it takes to protect his daughter from her mom.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): David Boxerbaum

Management Company: Housefire Management

Manager(s): Jon Hersh

Studio: None

Production Companies: Housefire Management, Platinum Dunes

SATURN RETURN by Gaelyn Golde

Eve and Anders dated for a decade. Now, Eve is going to see Anders for the first time in years… at his dad’s funeral. Together, they confront their shared past and the infinite nature of love, even after it dies.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Pete Stein, Celestine Au, Connie Yan

Management Company: 3Arts

Manager(s): Nora May

Studio: Neon

Production Companies: Plan B

SPIN THE BOTTLE by Jeff Feuerstein

Convinced her disastrous dating life stems from breaking the rules of Spin the Bottle two decades ago, Hallie enlists her former crush to track down—and finally kiss—the boy she rejected that night, hoping to lift the curse and find true love.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: None

Manager(s): None

Studio: None

Production Companies: Rideback, The Menagerie

TWIN SOUL by Dani Feito

When a psychiatrist and his sickly wife travel to their country cabin for a quiet Thanksgiving weekend, they will have to deal with the unexpected visit from one of his patients, who claims his dead twin brother is after him for revenge. It will quickly become clear things aren’t what they seem.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Epicenter

Manager(s): Jarrod Murray, Allard Cantor

Studio: None

Production Companies: Epicenter

VICKY by Alessandra Clark

The incredible true story of Victoria Woodhull’s improbable run to become the first female President of the United States, 50 years before women even had the right to vote.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Untitled

Manager(s): Faisal Kanaan, Cooper McCary

Studio: None

Production Companies: 1.21

10 mentions

A BAND OF WOLVES by Reynaldo Leal

After surviving a rival tribe’s raid, a pregnant Mesolithic woman forms an unlikely alliance with a wolf in order to survive the unforgiving prehistoric wilderness.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Empirical Evidence

Manager(s): Derrick Eppich

Studio: None

Production Companies: Empirical Evidence

BRIDGEHAMPTON by Jeremy Leder

Recently dumped Ezra Green accidentally brings a terminally ill woman home to Bridgehampton for a long weekend with his eccentric family. Don’t judge — he needs to cope with his estranged father who just got out of white-collar prison.

Agency: Gersh

Agent(s): Abram Nalibotsky, Julien Levesque

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Manager(s): John Zaozirny, Zack Zucker

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

CAMP DAVID by Megan Amram, Joseph Carnegie

In 1981, a young George W. Bush and his siblings are hunted by a masked killer while partying at Camp David.

Agency: Carnegie: Verve

Agent(s): Carnegie: Bryan Besser, Chris Noriega

Management Company: Amram: Entertainment 360

Manager(s): Amram: Clifford Murray

Studio: None

Production Companies: Point Grey

INTIMACY by Sam Rubinek

A rising movie star and her struggling playwright husband meet with a pretentious director and a manipulative intimacy coordinator to rehearse a sex scene. Over one chaotic day, power struggles, petty jealousies, and explosive accusations threaten their marriage – and the careers of everyone involved.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Jillian Holch

Management Company: Underground Management

Manager(s): Trevor Engelson and Diego Rey

Studio: None

Production Companies: Mood Bath Pictures, Tilted Windmill Pictures, Planetarium Productions

ONBOARDING! by Jackson Kellard

When a group of new hires get invited to their company’s corporate retreat, things quickly take a turn as they discover the only way to land the job is to survive the weekend. Literally.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Rain Management

Manager(s): Lucius Cary, Matt Rosen

Studio: None

Production Companies: Hidden Pictures

RIDE OR DIE by Alexander Vargas

A debt-ridden Peloton instructor finds his entire class held hostage by a bomber during one of his live-in-studio classes.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: 831 Entertainment

Manager(s): Alex Pelham

Studio: None

Production Companies: Ace Entertainment

THE ROAD TO COLD VALLEY by Arun Croll

In search of a lost family heirloom, a graduate student and his friends take a road trip to the ruins of the remote Japanese American internment camp where his ancestors were incarcerated during World War II. But after a car breakdown and a series of misunderstandings, the group must fight for their lives as they are stalked across the desert at night by an unhinged, racist mechanic.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Writ Large

Manager(s): Eric Borja, Nadya Panfilov

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

THREE HIT MEN AND A BABY by David Matalon, Matthew Altman

Three of the world’s top hitmen must take on their most challenging assignment yet—babysitting an infant who holds the key to their survival.

MATALON

Agency: Paradigm

Agent(s): Ethan Neale, Matt Snow

Management Company: The Gotham Group

Manager(s): Brooke Lindley, Charlie Scully

ALTMAN

Agency: Independent Artist Group

Agent(s): Nick Beldoch & Chris Ridenhour

Manager: Jim Wedaa

Production Companies: 87North

Studio: Lionsgate

Production Companies: 87North

TIPSY by Barry Galperin, Memo Noriega

A young couple, feeling the pressures of adulthood, are thrown into a supernatural drinking game that tests their commitment, relationship, and more.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: None

Manager(s): None

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

TRUE* MERMAID STORY by Matthew Carnahan

A struggling screenwriter’s life spirals into chaos when he becomes obsessed with telling the true* story of a mermaid’s life and death.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Chris Noriega, Nicky Mohebbi, Noah Liebmiller, Adam Levine, Jillian Holch

Management Company: None

Manager(s): None

Studio: None

Production Companies: Low Spark, Joel Ehninger

UNTIL YOU by Cameron Fay

When a chance encounter thrusts two perpetually single best friends into each other’s lives, they navigate the blurry lines between friendship and love.

Agency: Paradigm

Agent(s): Mark Ross, Ethan Neale, Zac Simmons

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Manager(s): Josh Goldenberg, Aaron Kaplan

Studio: None

Production Companies: Di Novi Pictures

9 mentions

BITTER SWEET SYMPHONY by Matthew Kic, Mike Sorce

In the last days of the Britpop era, enigmatic musician Richard Ashcroft’s quest to transform an obscure Rolling Stones cover into the iconic single “Bitter Sweet Symphony” sparks a legal battle that threatens to both destroy his band The Verve and silence the song forever. ALMOST FAMOUS meets THE SOCIAL NETWORK.

Agency: Paradigm

Agent(s): Varun Monga

Management Company: Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Manager(s): Jared Ceizler

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

DO NOT DISTURB by Ben Miller

When a bumbling pretty-boy criminal screws up a job, he and his scruffy partner decide to lay low at a luxury LA hotel where they cross with a British playwright and a Hollywood starlet.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Rain Management

Manager(s): Lucius Cary

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

DOG by Lucy Campbell

Lukas and Sofia’s new life in a small town is shattered when they return home one night to find their dog gruesomely killed – was it a wild animal, a neighbour or a sinister, supernatural force from the valley? Desperate for the truth, Lukas embarks on a witch hunt after evidence points to a young local boy – but as they are plagued by further unexplained, malevolent events, the family unit unravels with devastating consequences.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Writ Large

Manager(s): Matt Dartnell, Melisa Baloglu, Eric Borja

Studio: None

Production Companies: Yoki, Inc.

DYERSVILLE by Will Hettinger

Two Federal Marshals guarding the most important cooperating witness in Chicago’s history — a legendary gangster— are forced to reckon with their own complicated pasts and with the first mole in the history of the witness protection program. Inspired by true events.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Darian Lanzetta

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Manager(s): Michael Wilson, josh Goldenberg

Studio: Netflix

Production Companies: Higher Ground

EX-CONS by Michael Montemayor

A former husband-and-wife jewel thief duo, now divorced and in jail, must team up to help the authorities catch the most elusive thief of all: their son.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Manager(s): Tobin Babst, Ben Neumann

Studio: None

Production Companies: Project X Entertainment

GOLDEN BOY by Connor Martin

To save his cash-strapped soccer club, the owner of SSC Napoli stakes his reputation and the taxpayers’ dollars on a mercurial, drug-addicted star named Diego Maradona.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Stride

Manager(s): Austin Aronson

Studio: None

Production Companies: None

GRAVE EXPECTATIONS by Sam Wright

After the recession hits their funeral business hard, a desperate mother is convinced by her manipulative daughter to start a risky side hustle – selling body parts. Based on a true story.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Writ Large

Manager(s): Melisa Baloglu

Studio: None

Production Companies: Rough House Pictures

IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S ME by Shane Kennedy, Ant Simpson

When Nick and Sophie break up just days before the lavish destination wedding of his best friend and her sister, they vow to keep it a secret until after the nuptials. But what should be a simple white lie becomes a living nightmare when a mystical encounter turns them into the one thing they hate most in the world: each other.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Art/Work Entertainment

Manager(s): Spencer Robinson, Cindy Ambers

Studio: None

Production Companies: Sugar23

MILDRED by Josh Corbin

Years after being banished from her family, an aging matriarch returns to the family business to save her estranged children from a deadly criminal syndicate.

Agency: Paradigm

Agent(s): Ethan Neale, Matt Snow

Management Company: Writ Large

Manager(s): Noah Rosen

Studio: None

Production Companies: Range Media Partners

NDA by Audrey Ellis Fox

Through a maddening day of mediation for an office harassment claim she filed, the clock is ticking on Dana as she questions the price of her silence, sanity, and the truth.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Albert Lee

Management Company: Writ Large

Manager(s): Melisa Baloglu, Matt Dartnell

Studio: None

Production Companies: Mighty Engine

A PAYROLL TO MEET by Joseph Sloman

Based on David Whitford’s best-selling book chronicling the true story of college sports’ greatest scandal, a Dallas real estate tycoon spearheads the rise-and-fall of SMU football’s Pony Express.

Agency: Gersh

Agent(s): Mark Hartogsohn

Management Company: Greenlight Management

Manager(s): Adena Chawke

Studio: None

Production Companies: Bradley Whitford, Menagerie Productions

RIPE! by Tusk (Kelly Furrh and Olivia Mitchell)

Nothing says “it’s complicated” like breaking your crush’s arm. Set in rural Spain against the backdrop of a passionate soccer rivalry, the story follows young protagonists Sophie and Gloria as they navigate their relationship.

Agency: None

Agent(s): None

Management Company: Artists First

Manager(s): Corrine Aquino, Haley Jones, Matt Shepley

Studio: None

Production Companies: Juxtapose Studio, O’House Productions, Adam Kopp, Liz Siegal

THUMB by Cesar Vitale

When a lonely and socially-stunted young woman mistakenly receives a severed thumb in the mail, she makes it her life’s obsession to return it to the hand it once belonged to — putting her on a collision course that will upend her world forever.

Agency: CAA

Agent(s): Adam Perry, Connie Yan, Matt Felker

Management Company: Untitled, Jen Au Management

Manager(s): Jennifer Levine, Jennifer Au

Studio: Bluestone

Production Companies: Weed Road Pictures

YELLOW WALLPAPER by Taylor Streitz

A headstrong woman living in 1975 America descends into madness as she battles postpartum depression, dismissive family, and a gaslighting husband. The mounting oppression and untreated psychosis come together to tell the origin story of a haunted house.

Agency: Verve

Agent(s): Valarie Phillips

Management Company: Echo Lake

Manager(s): Dana Jackson, Amotz Zakai

Studio: None

Production Companies: None