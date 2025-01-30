Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we talk about someone who is one of the most well-liked celebrities alive: Queen Latifah! Our guest today is KT from the great podcast “For Your Reference.” Our B-Sides today are: Living Out Loud, Last Holiday, Just Wright, and Joyful Noise.

We also discuss Queen’s book, her iconic BET Lifetime Achievement Award Speech, her music career, and her chances of making it to E.G.O.T. status. There’s lively discussion about her undeniable, universal likeability, her impeccable taste in leading men, a deep appreciation for Michael Ealy, and compliments to Queen’s performance in Bessie.

There’s respect paid to the full life she’s lived, there’s criticism leveled at the basketball Common plays in Just Wright, as well as a thorough discussion of Paula Patton’s contributions to the film. We marvel at the ‘90s sheen of Living Out Loud and the timelessness of Last Holiday’s message and positive energy. And, finally, there’s that scene between Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton in Joyful Noise.

