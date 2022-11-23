Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we try to be cool like the cool kids. Who are the kids liking these days? Someone we hear they like is Dylan O’Brien, and our buddy Billy Ray Brewton joins us to break it down. Brewton runs the entertaining The Incinerator Podcast as well as the Scripts Gone Wild podcast. Together, we cover The First Time, American Assassin, Love and Monsters, and The Outfit. We also dig deep into The Maze Runner trilogy (A-Sides though they may be) and a little less deep into Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film (of which O’Brien is the star).

There’s chatter on the nearly career-ending (nearly life-ending) accident O’Brien suffered on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, his scene-stealing and star-making role on the hit MTV show Teen Wolf, and the enduring legacy of generational teen shows in general. The O.C. gets a lot of love here, so be ready for that. Cue the iconic “Dear Sister” SNL Video.

Billy Ray takes a minute to cover the recent Dylan O’Brien/Zoey Deutch starrer Not Okay, we chat briefly on Deepwater Horizon (the best of the Peter Berg/Mark Wahlberg films), and why we think O’Brien has made the right career decisions so far.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: