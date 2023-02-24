Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and directors and producers! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we talk about a true professional. An actor’s actor. The great Benicio Del Toro! Conor and I are joined by filmmaker and returning guest Chadd Harbold, who produced the new, impressive film Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn, out in theaters now.

The Benicio Del Toro B-Sides discussed are: The Funeral, Excess Baggage, The Hunted, and The Wolfman. Plenty more Del Toro films are referenced, including the masterful Things We Lost in the Fire.

We discuss his perfect accent in The Usual Suspects, his deep love for The Wolf-Man, the elemental beauty of The Hunted, and all of the scene-stealing he did as a young actor in small parts.

There’s discussion on how Chadd and his team filmed Linoleum safely (and successfully) in pre-vaccine COVID times, how impossibly good the late Chris Penn is in The Funeral, and his desire to work with great filmmakers.

Oh, and here’s that insane Benicio death scene from Licence To Kill.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: