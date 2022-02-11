Secret’s out: Kimi is great, perhaps Steven Soderbergh’s best-oiled machine in more than a decade. (Man’s prolific and consistent in such equal ratio I won’t overextend myself on the math here.) Little surprise Cliff Martinez again delivers, but while watching the movie I was kept on my toes more often than not by its lovely harmony with some Peter Andrews lighting and Mary Ann Bernard cuts.

Inevitably, Martinez’s score has landed on Spotify. This spare (26 minutes!) and medley-like collection stands alone perfectly well—its mixture of classical arrangements, fairy-tale tinkling, and electro tensions have, if anything, more room to breathe.

Listen below: