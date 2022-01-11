Steven Soderbergh movies practically come faster than they’re made, but so long as the recent standard of quality from his HBO Max work—and how Let Them All Talk and No Sudden Move couldn’t seem less like work by the same man—we’re good with the pace. Swimming with anticipation, even. In just under one month we’ll see Kimi, his David Koepp-scripted thriller about an agoraphobe (Zoë Kravitz) who, suspecting signs of violent crime in a data stream, ventures into the world amidst COVID and civil unrest.

Digital-age Blow-up? Well, maybe. But the first preview is much more Peter Andrews than Antonioni, and to these eyes it looks gorgeous. This’ll make prime end-of-week unwinding when it hits HBO Max on February 10.

Watch the trailer below: