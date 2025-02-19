Spike Lee’s major year already kicked off in a big way at the Super Bowl with a tie-in to one of his most underappreciated films and now the filmmaker is finishing his first narrative feature in five years ahead of a likely Cannes debut. Highest 2 Lowest, his reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, follows a reteam with Denzel Washington after Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Ahead of a confirmed summer release, the filmmaker has now shared the first look.

As seen below, Lee has shared a still of A$AP Rocky in the film following the artist and actor’s not-guilty verdict in his recent assault trial. Also starring Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and Ice Spice, the film is scripted by Alan Fox and Spike Lee, and backed by Apple Original Films and A24. Based on Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom, the original film starred Toshiro Mifune as a wealthy industrialist whose family becomes the target of a ruthless kidnapper.

See below, along with praise from Martin Scorsese and that Lee has shared.