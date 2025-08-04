Spike Lee’s first narrative feature in five years is Highest 2 Lowest, his reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low that marks a reteam with Denzel Washington after Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky, the film premiered at Cannes a few months ago and is now getting a summer theatrical release beginning August 15 before dropping on Apple TV+ on September 5. Ahead of the opening, the full trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City.”

Luke Hicks said in his Cannes review, “The duo is responsible for one of cinema’s greatest cinematic achievements, Malcolm X, while the other three would have a fighting chance at most directors’ best. If Highest 2 Lowest falls on the lower end of their partnership, the sparks of brilliance they’ve found in the past will flare up multiple times.”

