Among our most anticipated films set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is Spike Lee’s first narrative feature in five years. Highest 2 Lowest, his reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, follows a reteam with Denzel Washington after Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky, Apple and A24 have now announced a theatrical release beginning August 22 and Apple TV+ release on September 5 as the first teaser has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City.”

See the teaser below.