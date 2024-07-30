The return of the Alien franchise isn’t the only space adventure of August. Mikael Håfström, director of the Oscar-nominated Evil and 1408, is headed deep in our galaxy with Slingshot. Led by Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham, Tomer Kapon, David Morrissey, and Mark Ebulué, the psychological thriller is written by Moon‘s Nathan Parker and R. Scott Adams. Ahead of an August 30 release, the first trailer had now arrive from Bleecker Street.

Here’s the synopsis: “A psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, SLINGSHOT follows an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.”

See the trailer and poster below.