Marking her first film in six years, Sam Taylor-Johnson returns this year with Back to Black, a biopic depicting the life of the late Amy Winehouse. Led by Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville, the first U.S. trailer has now arrived ahead of a release on May 17, moved back a week from its original May 10 perch.

Here’s the synopsis: “The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

See the trailer below.

Back to Black opens on May 17.