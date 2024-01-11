Marking her first film in six years, Sam Taylor-Johnson returns this year with Back to Black, a biopic depicting the life of the late Amy Winehouse. Led by Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville, the first UK trailer has now arrived ahead of a release there on April 12, followed by a U.S. bow from Focus Features about a month later on May 10.

Here’s the synopsis: “A celebration of the most iconic – and much missed – homegrown star of the 21st century, BACK TO BLACK tells the extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, BACK TO BLACK honours Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons. An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent. Featuring many of Amy’s hit songs recorded and performed in the film by Marisa Abela, BACK TO BLACK is made with the full support of Universal Music Group and SONY Music Publishing.”

See the teaser trailer below.

