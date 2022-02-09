It’s rare that our favorite film of the year actually receives love from the Academy, but there’s an exception as Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car racked up four nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. The three-hour Murakami adaptation also features one of the best scores of the year, courtesy Eiko Ishibashi.
While the score has Hamaguchi also shared his 10 favorite films of 2021 (including some Kelly Reichardt catch-up with FILO via Word of Reel. Check it out below as Drive My Car expands. ∙ Benedetta Lastly, Hamaguchi recently took part in an hour-long webinar for JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. Watch below.
∙ Isabella
∙ Haruhara San’s Recorder
∙ Third Time Lucky
∙ Meek’s Cutoff (2010)
∙ Old Joy (2006)
∙ First Cow
∙ Undine
∙ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
∙ Memoria
Hamaguchi also shared his 10 favorite films of 2021 (including some Kelly Reichardt catch-up with FILO via Word of Reel. Check it out below as Drive My Car expands.
∙ Benedetta
Lastly, Hamaguchi recently took part in an hour-long webinar for JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. Watch below.