Hamaguchi also shared his 10 favorite films of 2021 (including some Kelly Reichardt catch-up):

∙ Benedetta

∙ Isabella

∙ Haruhara San’s Recorder

∙ Third Time Lucky

∙ Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

∙ Old Joy (2006)

∙ First Cow

∙ Undine

∙ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

∙ Memoria

Hamaguchi recently took part in an hour-long webinar for JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.