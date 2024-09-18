It’s really been five years since Parasite? That revelation resonates with the trailer for Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s first film since the Oscar-winning phenom and which, to be fair, was supposed to arrive in March, but the characteristically wacky Zaslav-era Warner Bros. delayed the film to January 31. Ahead of which there is, of course, a trailer for the feature starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, shot by Darius Khondji, and based on Edward Ashton’s Mickey7.

Here’s the synopsis: “From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.”

Watch the preview below: