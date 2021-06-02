After earning some of the most acclaim in his career for the semi-autobiographical tale Pain & Glory, Spanish master Pedro Almodóvar adapted to the pandemic times and quickly shot his Tilda Swinton-led English-language debut said.

With the film picked up for a U.S. release by Sony Pictures Classics, continuing their long relationship with the director, the first images and a behind-the-scenes video have arrived as filming wraps, courtesy of El Deseo. “With Madres paralelas, I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family,” Almodóvar said. “I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different.”

See the behind-the-scenes video below, along with more images