While there are many new features to be excited for coming to Cannes Film Festival in just a few weeks, amongst our most-anticipated premieres is a new 30-minute short film from Pedro Almodóvar. Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, marks the Spanish master’s first foray into the western. Ahead of the premiere, the first trailer has now arrived.

As one may recall, Almodóvar was attached to Brokeback Mountain some decades back before Ang Lee took over, but now the director finally gets to make a gay western with this Saint Laurent-backed project. The film follows Hawke and Pascal’s characters reuniting after 25 years of absence.

“He absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style,” Pascal told Insider. “It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question.”

See the trailer below.