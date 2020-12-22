Along with making one of the best films of the year himself with The Human Voice, which will get a proper release this March, Pedro Almodóvar had the chance to catch a great many films in quarantine. The Spanish master has now delivered the list of his seven favorites, including one he shares with John Waters, who also named The Human Voice as one of his favorites of the year.

Courtesy of his site El Deseo, Almodóvar includes First Cow, which he compares to the work of Lucrecia Martel, the “emotional and non-moralistic” Another Round, as well as Swallow, which he said is directed with the tone of Yorgos Lanthimos, Jessica Hausner (who also appears on the list), and Todd Solondz.

Check out his list below.

First Cow (Kelly Richardt)

The Devil All the Time (Antonio Campos)

Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)

Swallow (Carlo Mirabella-Davis)

I’m No Longer Here (Fernando Frías)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Eliza Hittman)

Little Joe (Jessica Hausner)

The Painter and the Thief (Benjamin Ree)

Pedro Almodóvar’s The Human Voice opens on March 5, 2021.