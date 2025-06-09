Premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Sophie Brooks’ Oh, Hi! provides an entertaining twist on the romantic comedy for reasons best left unspoiled. Starring Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds, and David Cross, Sony Pictures Classics has picked it up for a July 25 release, and now the first trailer has landed.

Here’s the synopsis: “Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together — what could go wrong? This clever and charmingly odd dark comedy takes on the highs and lows of modern dating and the ways it makes us all a little crazy.”

Kent M. Wilhelm said in his Sundance review, “You ever tie someone up and then leave them there? Me either. But it sure makes an interesting inciting incident for a movie. Something much more relatable is the romantic getaway––an important milestone in any new relationship. All that unadulterated time together does wonders to get to know someone, truths unearthed and informing the future of a relationship. Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac’s (Logan Lerman) trip kicks off like an AirBnb commercial in Oh, Hi! But what begins as a fun weekend loses its appeal; unfortunately the film follows suit.”

See the trailer below.