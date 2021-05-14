After a 14-month hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place. If you don’t live in NYC, some of these films are also available in the respective theater’s Virtual Cinema, so check out the links below.

Film at Lincoln Center

World of Wong Kar Wai, featuring new restorations from the legendary Hong Kong director, begins today, while the new restoration of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror is playing daily.

Film Forum

The new 4K restoration of Jacques Deray’s La Piscine opens, while Melvin Van Peebles’ The Story of a Three–Day Pass continues playing daily.

Museum of the Moving Image

Along with the reopening of their 2001: A Space Odyssey exhibition, they are screening the sci-fi masterpiece and more Kubrick films. As part of “See It Big: The Return!”, Vertigo is also playing.

Various Theaters

Mission: Impossible plays in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Read Conor O’Donnell’s feature on the film from our Brian De Palma symposium: