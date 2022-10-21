NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

One of our greatest living filmmakers, Tsai Ming-liang, is subject of a career-spanning retrospective that starts today; Tsai will give a talk on Saturday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A 4K restoration of Kieślowski’s The Double Life of Véronique begins a run.

Roxy Cinema

Kenneth Branagh’s Frankenstein, Michael Mann’s The Keep, and Coppola’s Dracula play on 35mm, while Weyes Blood presents prints of Virginia Woolf and Rebecca.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big: Extended Cuts! offers unique opportunity to see films in their original form, starting with Once Upon a Time in America and Little Shop of Horrors; the great Manny Kirchheimer and Leo Hurwitz are subject of a series.

Film Forum

Isabelle Huppert, maybe our greatest actress, is celebrated in a retrospective with work by Godard, Pialat, Verhoeven, and Haneke; Breathless continues, while King Vidor’s Show People screens on Sunday with musical accompaniment.

BAM

A new restoration of Stanley Kwan’s Rouge begins a run.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective on all-male adult cinema is running.

IFC Center

Guy Maddin (who we spoke to here) presents a restoration of his early feature Tales from the Gimli Hospital; ; Videodrome, Pulp Fiction, The Hunger, Thirst, and Twilight also play.