NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A major highlight of any filmgoing year, To Save and Project returns.

IFC Center

A Donald Sutherland retrospective includes Klute, Fellini’s Casanova, Don’t Look Now, and Mash; Crash, Battle Royale, and The Lost Boys show late.

Anthology Film Archives

Blackout 1973 features films by Sembène, Bill Gunn, Mambéty and more; Essential Cinema runs the gamut from Laurel and Hardy to Jonas Mekas’ Walden.

Roxy Cinema

Emma Roberts has curated Thirteen on 35mm and Mysterious Skin; Amadeus shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

AI: From Metropolis to Ex Machina continues, featuring Terminator 2, Blade Runner, Videodrome, and Ghost in the Shell; Wall-E screens on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big! Let It Snow brings The Gold Rush on 35mm, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Shining, and more.

Metrograph

Trash Humpers, The Bling Ring, Jeanne Dielman, Taste of Cherry, Mask, and Alien Nation play on 35mm; programs from Andrew Norman Wilson and Sandhya Suri begin while Delphine Seyrig: Rebel Muse, Amongst Humans, Raise Ravens, Ursula x Metrograph, The Many Lives of Laura Dern, and 15 Minutes continue.