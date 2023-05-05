NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

“The World of Apichatpong Weerasethakul” brings films directed and curated by the Thai master (who we talked to about the retrospective), among them work from Chantal Akerman, Imamura, and perhaps greatest of all, an ultra-rare 35mm screening of Hou Hsiao-hsien’s The Puppetmaster.

Museum of Modern Art

A Rialto Pictures retrospective offers a smorgasbord of classic films, including The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and 35mm prints of Ran and Rififi on 35mm.

Japan Society

One of Japan’s greatest directors, Shinji Somai, is subject of a retrospective that continues with Sailor Suit and Machine Gun playing alongside Luminous Woman this Friday. Read our piece on Somai here.

BAM

A series on actor-director jobs includes Fox and His Friends, Love Streams, King Lear, and The Bridges of Madison County on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

Alexandr Dovzhenko films screen in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on summer movies begins with Jaws (on 35mm) and The Spy Who Loved Me, while Robert Gardner’s Forest of Bliss plays with an Apichatpong short and Wiseman’s In Jackson Heights has screenings.

Roxy Cinema

Mann’s Public Enemies and Miami Vice have showings; In a Lonely Place screens on 35mm.

IFC Center

The Leopard and Party Girl open in new 4K restorations, while A Clockwork Orange, They Live, and Shrek have late showings.

Film Forum

Fellini’s early masterwork I Vitelloni begins screening; Lilo & Stich plays this Sunday.