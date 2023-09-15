NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Paris Theater

The Paris has reopened with a new Dolby Atmos screen and a 70mm series featuring The Wild Bunch, Baraka, Playtime, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as Blade Runner and Apocalypse Now in surround sound.

Roxy Cinema

Ahead of The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s feature debut Sexy Beast plays on 35mm; Jean Eustache’s My Little Loves screens.

Museum of the Moving Image

Lost in Translation, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, and House Party all show on 35mm; Ida Lupino’s Hard, Fast and Beautiful plays on 16mm.

Film Forum

An essential retrospective of Ousmane Sembène, featuring 35mm prints and new restorations, has begun, Michael Roemer’s great The Plot Against Harry screens on 35mm; Contempt continues in a 4K restoration; Billy Elliot plays on Sunday

BAM

The Battle of Chile, newly restored, plays in three parts.

Museum of Modern Art

A retrospective of the Yugoslav Black Wave continues.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Korean cinema’s “golden decade” continues.

IFC Center

The new restoration of Shinji Somai’s Typhoon Club continues; Dark City, Saw, and The Devil’s Rejects have late showings, while Oldboy plays in a new restoration.