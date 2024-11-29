NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

The Wages of Fear plays in a 4K restoration, while Labyrinth screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of Carrie plays daily; Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Ichi the Killer, Threads, and Alien show late.

Roxy Cinema

Friday brings Bob Saget and Norm MacDonald’s seminal Dirty Work on 35mm, while City Dudes returns on Saturday; Adrian Lyne’s Unfaithful shows on a print Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A celebration of Robert Frank’s centennial continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Frank Oz series has its final weekend.

Metrograph

Three… Extremes, F for Fake, Practical Magic, Man on Wire, A Terra-Cotta Warrior, and Ozu’s Good Morning show on 35mm; Story By Lillian Lee and Absconded Art begin while The World Is a Stage, My Crazy Uncle (or Aunt), Insomnia, and Crush the Strong, Help the Weak continue.