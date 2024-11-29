NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum
The Wages of Fear plays in a 4K restoration, while Labyrinth screens on Sunday.

IFC Center
A 4K restoration of Carrie plays daily; Bram Stoker’s DraculaIchi the KillerThreads, and Alien show late.

Roxy Cinema
Friday brings Bob Saget and Norm MacDonald’s seminal Dirty Work on 35mm, while City Dudes returns on Saturday; Adrian Lyne’s Unfaithful shows on a print Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art
A celebration of Robert Frank’s centennial continues.

Museum of the Moving Image
The Frank Oz series has its final weekend.

Metrograph
Three… ExtremesF for Fake, Practical Magic, Man on Wire, A Terra-Cotta Warrior, and Ozu’s Good Morning show on 35mm; Story By Lillian Lee and Absconded Art begin while The World Is a StageMy Crazy Uncle (or Aunt)Insomnia, and Crush the Strong, Help the Weak continue.

No more articles