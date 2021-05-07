After a 14-month hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place. If you don’t live in NYC, some of these films are also available in the respective theater’s Virtual Cinema, so check out the links below.

Film Forum

The new 4K restoration of Melvin Van Peebles’ The Story of a Three–Day Pass is playing daily, along with Pedro Almodóvar’s’ Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown accompanied by his new short The Human Voice.

Museum of the Moving Image

Along with the reopening of their 2001: A Space Odyssey exhibition, they are screening the sci-fi masterpiece and more Kubrick films. As part of “See It Big: The Return!”, Sunrise and A.I. Artificial Intelligence are also playing.

Film at Lincoln Center

The new restoration of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror is playing daily. Listen to Michael Snydel and Logan Kenny’s Intermission discussion of the film below.

Paris Theater

A Woman Under the Influence plays on Saturday, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? plays on Sunday and a zombie series kicks off next week ahead of Zack Snyder’s latest.

Various Theaters

Fried Green Tomatoes plays in celebration of its 30th anniversary and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has returned to theaters.