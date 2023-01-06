NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film Forum
The Conformist screens in a new 4K restoration; Fly Away Home plays on 35mm this Sunday.
Film at Lincoln Center
Jordan Peele has curated a rather robust series of movies that inspired Nope, including King Kong tonight, The Wizard of Oz tomorrow, and Sunday’s psychosis-inducing offer of The Wiz, Come and See, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.
Museum of Modern Art
A Guillermo del Toro retrospective brings 35mm prints of his features, as well as a rare presentation of Hermosillo’s Donna Herlinda and Her Son, starring his mother Guadalupe del Toro.
Roxy Cinema
Saturday and Sunday offer Spielberg’s rarely screened Amistad on 35mm, as well as The Draughtsman’s Contract.
Metrograph
Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo, newly restored in 4K is now playing, alongside more films from Taipei.
IFC Center
The second-greatest film of all-time, Vertigo, and #63, Casablanca, make appearances; A Clockwork Orange, Eraserhead, Land of the Dead, Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro also play.