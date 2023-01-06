NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

The Conformist screens in a new 4K restoration; Fly Away Home plays on 35mm this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Jordan Peele has curated a rather robust series of movies that inspired Nope, including King Kong tonight, The Wizard of Oz tomorrow, and Sunday’s psychosis-inducing offer of The Wiz, Come and See, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Museum of Modern Art

A Guillermo del Toro retrospective brings 35mm prints of his features, as well as a rare presentation of Hermosillo’s Donna Herlinda and Her Son, starring his mother Guadalupe del Toro.

Roxy Cinema

Saturday and Sunday offer Spielberg’s rarely screened Amistad on 35mm, as well as The Draughtsman’s Contract.

Metrograph

Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo, newly restored in 4K is now playing, alongside more films from Taipei.

IFC Center

The second-greatest film of all-time, Vertigo, and #63, Casablanca, make appearances; A Clockwork Orange, Eraserhead, Land of the Dead, Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro also play.