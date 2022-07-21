NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Showgirls has multiple 35mm screenings; Queen of the Damned plays on film this Friday, while a print of Ciao! Manhattan has multiple showings, Jack and the Beanstalk is on Sunday, and the latest iteration of “City Dudes” is this Saturday.

Japan Society

For its 25th anniversary, Princess Mononoke screens on 35mm this Friday. Though sold-out, standby tickets should be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Film at Lincoln Center

Time Bandits screens Friday, for free, at Lincoln Center’s Hearst Plaza.

IFC Center

A series on Los Angeles films is underway—including Los Angeles Plays Itself, Blade Runner, and the new restoration of Heat—while the Lost Highway restoration begins a run.

Film Forum

The new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and “Mifune Redux” continue, while films from 62-64 are subject to a new series.

Anthology Film Archives

“Let’s Talk About Sex” continues; Essential Cinema has Brakhage programs.

Museum of Modern Art

A race and horror retrospective is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

George A. Romero and his progeny are subject of a series.