NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Throughout this weekend we’re proudly presenting Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo on 35mm and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People, marking the New York premiere of American Zoetrope’s 4K restoration––further details, including how to get discounted tickets, are here––while Desperately Seeking Susan also plays.

"[The Rain People] is the only time I think of a movie when I'm making a movie. The only one." — Vincent Gallo



Museum of Modern Art

Films by Olivier Assayas, Claire Denis, and Todd Haynes screen on 35mm as part of “Views from the Vault.”

BAM

A series on second features has begun.

IFC Center

The series on sex scenes continues; Twilight and Con Air have late showings, while The Wicker Man plays in a new restoration.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Ozu, Renoir, and Rossellini play in Essential Cinema.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Mother and the Whore continues in a 4K restoration.

Film Forum

The Billy Wilder retrospective continues, as does Godard’s Contempt in a 4K restoration.

Museum of the Moving Image

Prints of New Jack City and Belly play in a hip-hop film series.