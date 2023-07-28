NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Roxy Cinema
Throughout this weekend we’re proudly presenting Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo on 35mm and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People, marking the New York premiere of American Zoetrope’s 4K restoration––further details, including how to get discounted tickets, are here––while Desperately Seeking Susan also plays.
Museum of Modern Art
Films by Olivier Assayas, Claire Denis, and Todd Haynes screen on 35mm as part of “Views from the Vault.”
BAM
A series on second features has begun.
IFC Center
The series on sex scenes continues; Twilight and Con Air have late showings, while The Wicker Man plays in a new restoration.
Anthology Film Archives
Films by Ozu, Renoir, and Rossellini play in Essential Cinema.
Film at Lincoln Center
The Mother and the Whore continues in a 4K restoration.
Film Forum
The Billy Wilder retrospective continues, as does Godard’s Contempt in a 4K restoration.
Museum of the Moving Image
Prints of New Jack City and Belly play in a hip-hop film series.