The Film Stage is elated to announce a double feature at New York’s Roxy Cinema: on Friday, July 28 we’ll introduce Francis Ford Coppola’s 1969 film The Rain People––marking the New York premiere of its 4K restoration––and a 35mm print of Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo, both of which continue screening through the weekend.

The Film Stage readers will receive a discounted $12 ticket with mention of our program at the Roxy’s box office. (Don’t be shy––their employees are very nice.) We look forward to seeing you at the movies.

The Rain People—New York Premiere of 4K Restoration

Friday, July 28 at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 29 at 5:45pm

Sunday, July 30 at 8:00pm

“If I could say I could have been in any Coppola film, I would have probably wanted to star in The Rain People.” –– Vincent Gallo

Despite consistent acclaim, The Rain People is (even by Coppola’s pre-Godfather standards) a rarely known object, and after decades of meager distribution American Zoetrope produced this 4K restoration. We hope recent excitement over Megalopolis will be time to discover his romantic road film––a lesser-seen corner in one of the great American filmographies that nicely presages his 1972 masterpiece with a cast featuring James Caan and Robert Duvall.

Rio Bravo on 35mm

Friday, July 28 at 9:00pm

Saturday, July 29 at 3:00pm

Sunday, July 30 at 5:00pm

If Rio Bravo––a formative work for (naming just a few) Jean-Luc Godard, John Carpenter, and Quentin Tarantino––requires little introduction, it’s still a special occasion to host New York’s first 35mm screening in some years. (An especially rare opportunity after the recent 4K restoration.) Whether it’s revisiting an old favorite or chance to discover Howard Hawks’ masterwork––and perhaps the era’s greatest western, couching a genre plot within the absolute prototype of “hangout movie” led by an eclectic ensemble of John Wayne, Dean Martin, Angie Dickinson, Ricky Nelson, and Walter Brennan––this is the summer movie season’s true event.