After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Film at Lincoln Center

Jia Zhangke’s Xiao Wu plays through the weekend, while Raúl Ruiz’s The Tango of the Widower screens this Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001 plays on Sunday.

Film Forum

The huge Humphrey Bogart series continues, still stacked with great films, as do La Piscine and Blue Collar.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai has been extended, while Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd begins its run.

Roxy Cinema

The natural pairing of L’Avventura and Body Double run this weekend.