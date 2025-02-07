NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Japan Society
A six-film Nobuhiko Obayashi retrospective, featuring imported 35mm and 16mm prints, begins (watch our exclusive trailer debut).
Anthology Film Archives
Willem Dafoe: Wild at Heart features films by Ferrara, Lynch, Scorsese, and Kathryn Bigelow.
Film at Lincoln Center
A highlight of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu inspirations includes David Lean, Jean Cocteau, and more.
Museum of the Moving Image
Snubbed Forever brings The Magnificent Ambersons and 3:10 to Yuma, as well as 35mm prints of The Quiet Man and Rosemary’s Baby.
Roxy Cinema
Paris, Texas and a 35mm print of Girl, Interrupted play on Saturday.
IFC Center
A new 4K restoration of Picnic at Hanging Rock continues; Eraserhead, Inland Empire, Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, and Mulholland Dr. screen; Fargo, Misery, and House show late.
Museum of Modern Art
A Jerry Schatzberg retrospective continues.
Film Forum
Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman begins playing in a new 4K restoration; It Happened One Night screens on Sunday.
Metrograph
Village of the Damned, 4 Little Girls, The Spirit of the Beehive, and Blow-Up play on 35mm; a Ryan J. Sloan and Ariella Mastroianni curation begins while Knock Knock, Brigitte Lin, Amongst Humans, and 15 Minutes continue.