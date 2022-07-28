NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

As Three Colors: Blue returns, “New York, 1962–1964: Underground and Experimental Cinema” offers some of this year’s most fun, eye-opening programming.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers plenty scintillating—prints of The Craft, Showgirls, Femme Fatale, and Wild Things all have multiples showings this weekend—while the Yale Film Archive has two 16mm prints of films by Nicholas Doob on Sunday.

IFC Center

A series on Los Angeles films is underway—including They Live, The Long Goodbye, and the new restoration of Heat—while the Lost Highway restoration begins a run and Taxi Driver has late showings.

Film Forum

The new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and “Mifune Redux” continue, the series on films from 62-64 includes work by Varda, Kubrick, Godard, Coppola, Hitchcock, and James Bond.

Anthology Film Archives

The filmmaker Antoinette Zwirchmayr is given a retrospective; Essential Cinema has Bresson.

Museum of Modern Art

An undead horror retrospective is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

As a series on George A. Romero and his progeny closes with two of his last films, one of cinema’s most unsung heroes—women in Australian cinema—get their due in a new retrospective.