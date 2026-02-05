NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

Michael Almereyda’s vampire film Nadja debuts in a long-overdue 4K restoration that plays daily. Watch an exclusive clip below:

Museum of Modern Art

Seoul After Dark highlights lesser-known Korean cinema, with films by Bong Joon-ho and Im Kwon-taek also included.

Film Forum

Films by Coppola, Scorsese, King Vidor, Chaplin, Keaton, Sergio Leone, and more play in Tenement Stories; a 4K restoration of Bitter Rice continues; The Kid shows on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Bride of Frankenstein plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The Mirror Has Two Faces plays on 35mm; Ivans XTC screens on Saturday.

Paris Theater

Blade II screens on Saturday, while Sunday brings Laura Poitras shorts and Kathryn Bigelow’s The Loveless.

IFC Center

Cassavetes’ The Killing of a Chinese Bookie shows in its theatrical and director’s cuts; Dune, Climax, a print of Silent Hill, The World of Kanako, and The Brood show late.

Anthology Film Archives

9 Evenings begins while a Konrad Wolf series continues.

Nitehawk Cinema

A print of Jurassic Park plays early on Sunday.

Metrograph

Memoria, Caché, Libelei, Letter from an Unknown Woman, The Straight Story, and Terminator 2 play on 35mm; Currents of Southeast Asian Cinema and Orangey begin while a Maggie Cheung series, Bahram Beyzaie / Amir Naderi highlight, the Max Ophuls retrospective, Fugitive Days, The Year Begins in Silence, and Touch Me with Your Eyes continue.