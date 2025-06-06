NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research
In anticipation of The Jag, a new play produced by yours truly, Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo present Jean-François Stévenin’s Mountain Pass on Friday.

Film at Lincoln Center
Films by Antonioni, Buñuel, and more play in a retrospective of Monica Vitti.

Anthology Film Archives
Films by Stan Brakhage play in Essential Cinema.

Roxy Cinema
Tongues Untied screens on Friday; Dressed In Blue, Three Bewildered People In the Night, and The Wild Boys show Saturday; Ratcatcher plays on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image
The Raid, District 13, Stagecoach, and Jackass 3D screen in “See It Big: Stunts!“; Alien shows Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center
Ran continues in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Happiness play daily; Romeo + JulietTo Live and Die in L.A.Audition, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang show late.

Paris Theater
massive Hitchcock series continues.

Museum of Modern Art
Films by Andy Warhol and more play in Queer and Uncensored.

Film Forum
A 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, and a new 35mm print of  continue; Abott & Costello’s Who Done It? plays on Sunday.

Nitehawk Cinema
Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers screens early on Saturday and Sunday, the latter day bringing a secret Hong Kong feature on 35mm.

Metrograph
Velvet Goldmine, Floating CloudsSound of the Mountain, When a Woman Ascends the Stairs, and The Whole Family Works play on 35mm; a Mikio Naruse and Mumblecore series start while Glauber Rocha and Freddie Francis retrospectives, as well as Guided By Animals, continue.

