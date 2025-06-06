NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research
In anticipation of The Jag, a new play produced by yours truly, Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo present Jean-François Stévenin’s Mountain Pass on Friday.
Film at Lincoln Center
Films by Antonioni, Buñuel, and more play in a retrospective of Monica Vitti.
Anthology Film Archives
Films by Stan Brakhage play in Essential Cinema.
Roxy Cinema
Tongues Untied screens on Friday; Dressed In Blue, Three Bewildered People In the Night, and The Wild Boys show Saturday; Ratcatcher plays on Sunday.
Museum of the Moving Image
The Raid, District 13, Stagecoach, and Jackass 3D screen in “See It Big: Stunts!“; Alien shows Saturday and Sunday.
IFC Center
Ran continues in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Happiness play daily; Romeo + Juliet, To Live and Die in L.A., Audition, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang show late.
Paris Theater
A massive Hitchcock series continues.
Museum of Modern Art
Films by Andy Warhol and more play in Queer and Uncensored.
Film Forum
A 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, and a new 35mm print of 8½ continue; Abott & Costello’s Who Done It? plays on Sunday.
Nitehawk Cinema
Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers screens early on Saturday and Sunday, the latter day bringing a secret Hong Kong feature on 35mm.
Metrograph
Velvet Goldmine, Floating Clouds, Sound of the Mountain, When a Woman Ascends the Stairs, and The Whole Family Works play on 35mm; a Mikio Naruse and Mumblecore series start while Glauber Rocha and Freddie Francis retrospectives, as well as Guided By Animals, continue.