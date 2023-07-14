NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Jacques Rivette, Jane Campion, Harmony Korine, and John Waters screen in “Views from the Vault.”

Film Forum

A massive Billy Wilder retrospective is underway; Godard’s Contempt and Midnight Cowboy play in 4K restorations.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of Donnie Darko, Manhattan, and Preminger’s Laura screen.

Anthology Film Archives

Eight films by Nagisa Ōshima, one of the greatest Japanese directors, are subject of a retrospective while Sunrise plays in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

A summer movie series includes Purple Rain and Do the Right Thing, while a print of The Royal Tenenbaums screens on Saturday.

Film at Lincoln Center

As The Mother and the Whore continues in a 4K restoration.

IFC Center

The David Lynch and Studio Ghibli retrospectives continue while Scary Movie, Raising Arizona, and A Nightmare on Elm Street have late showings.