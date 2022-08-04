NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

As restoration of Three Colors: White begins its run, a massive retrospective of King Vidor gets underway.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on Warhol’s durational cinema runs this weekend; Essential Cinema has Buñuel.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers plenty scintillating—prints of Black Sunday (on 16mm), Showgirls, and Carnival of Souls all have multiples showings this weekend—while Ciao! Manhattan and The Assassination of Jesse James return 35mm and a 16mm animation program runs on Sunday.

Paris Theater

Close Encounters, Suspiria, Cold Water, and Death on the Nile all screen in a “Directors Selects” series.

IFC Center

A series on Los Angeles films is underway—including They Live, The Long Goodbye, and the new restoration of Heat—while the Lost Highway continues; The Shining and Taxi Driver has late showings.

Film Forum

As the new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie continues, the series on films from 62-64 includes work by Varda, Kubrick, Buñuel, The Beatles, and James Bond.

BAM

The recently restored Alma’s Rainbow is now playing.

Museum of Modern Art

An body horror retrospective is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

One of cinema’s most unsung heroes—women in Australian cinema—get their due in a new retrospective, while a 70mm series starts with Douglas Trumbull’s Brainstorm.