NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Olivier Assayas, Jacques Rivette, Park Chan-wook, and Bong Joon-ho screen on 35mm as part of “Views from the Vault.”

IFC Center

A series on sex scenes brings Crash, Cruising, Don’t Look Now, Persona and more; Twilight and A Nightmare on Elm Street have late showings, while The Wicker Man plays in a new restoration.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Nagisa Ōshima, including the David Bowie-led Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, are subject of a retrospective that has its final weekend.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of Jackass Number Two, Go, and Tokyo Drift screen, while the restoration of Raging Bull and Juliet Berto’s Neige plays.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Mother and the Whore continues in a 4K restoration.

Film Forum

A massive Billy Wilder retrospective is underway; Godard’s Contempt and Midnight Cowboy play in 4K restorations.

Museum of the Moving Image

A summer movie series brings Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Body Heat, La Bamba, Chocolat and Do the Right Thing.