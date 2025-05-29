NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema
We’re presenting an IB Technicolor print of Howard Hawks’ Hatari! this Friday and Sunday; Friday also brings Mad Max: Fury Road on 35mm and Agnès Varda’s Lions Love (…and Lies); prints of John Ford’s The Grapes of Wrath and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan play on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

BAM
The Sealed Soil begins playing in a new restoration (watch our trailer debut).

Museum of the Moving Image
Cassavetes’ Gloria plays Saturday and Sunday; Raiders of the Lost Ark and prints of Hooper and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior screen in “See It Big: Stunts!“; Troma’s Curse of the Weredeer shows on Saturday, while films by Nadia Shahib are presented on Sunday.

IFC Center
Ran continues screening in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Before Sunrise and Goodfellas play daily; Children of MenTo Live and Die in L.A.Brain DamageAudition, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang show late.

Japan Society
The Mikio Naruse retrospective closes.

Paris Theater
massive Hitchcock series continues.

Museum of Modern Art
Films by Carolee Schneemann, Beth B, and more play in Queer and Uncensored.

Film Forum
A 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, begins; the new 35mm print of  and a 4K restoration of The Apartment continue; Astaire and Rogers’ Shall We Dance plays on 35mm this Sunday;

Nitehawk Cinema
Heavenly Bodies and a print of Batman Begins screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives
Films by von Sternberg, Milius, Melville, and more play in a Richard Foreman series.

Metrograph
MatadorThe InsiderGimme ShelterThe French Lieutenant’s WomanMy Neighbor Totoro, and The Matrix play on 35mm; Volver a Carmen and a Charlotte Zwerin series start while Glauber Rocha and Freddie Francis retrospectives, Guided By AnimalsThe Time That RemainsScenes from the End of History, and Syd Mead series continues.

No more articles