NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

We’re presenting an IB Technicolor print of Howard Hawks’ Hatari! this Friday and Sunday; Friday also brings Mad Max: Fury Road on 35mm and Agnès Varda’s Lions Love (…and Lies); prints of John Ford’s The Grapes of Wrath and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan play on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

BAM

The Sealed Soil begins playing in a new restoration (watch our trailer debut).

Museum of the Moving Image

Cassavetes’ Gloria plays Saturday and Sunday; Raiders of the Lost Ark and prints of Hooper and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior screen in “See It Big: Stunts!“; Troma’s Curse of the Weredeer shows on Saturday, while films by Nadia Shahib are presented on Sunday.

IFC Center

Ran continues screening in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Before Sunrise and Goodfellas play daily; Children of Men, To Live and Die in L.A., Brain Damage, Audition, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang show late.

Japan Society

The Mikio Naruse retrospective closes.

Paris Theater

A massive Hitchcock series continues.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Carolee Schneemann, Beth B, and more play in Queer and Uncensored.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, begins; the new 35mm print of 8½ and a 4K restoration of The Apartment continue; Astaire and Rogers’ Shall We Dance plays on 35mm this Sunday;

Nitehawk Cinema

Heavenly Bodies and a print of Batman Begins screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by von Sternberg, Milius, Melville, and more play in a Richard Foreman series.

Metrograph

Matador, The Insider, Gimme Shelter, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, My Neighbor Totoro, and The Matrix play on 35mm; Volver a Carmen and a Charlotte Zwerin series start while Glauber Rocha and Freddie Francis retrospectives, Guided By Animals, The Time That Remains, Scenes from the End of History, and Syd Mead series continues.