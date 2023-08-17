NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Because the people of New York can’t get enough, the 35mm print of Rio Bravo we programmed has yet another screening on Sunday; Swingers, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Body of Evidence, and James Toback’s Black and White also play on film, while Madonna: Truth or Dare has a screening.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Kelly Reichardt, Harvard’s SEL, Maren Ade, and more play in a new series.

Anthology Film Archives

Documentaries by the great Kazuo Hara are subject of a new retrospective, while work by the crew of How to with John Wilson is highlighted this Saturday.

BAM

A restoration of the recently rediscovered Tokyo Pop continues, while a new animation series includes Satoshi Kon’s Tokyo Godfathers.

Museum of the Moving Image

Malcolm X, Nope, Starman, Airport, and 2001 play on 70mm in a new series; Idlewild and Airplane! screen on Saturday.

Film Forum

Contempt and the Tarantino-presented Winter Kills continue, the latter on 35mm.

IFC Center

Event Horizon and The Grudge have late showings, Oldboy and The Others play in new restorations.